Star Wars Hedley & Bennett Collection Includes a Very Limited Edition Beskar Knife Set

Renowned high-end cookware and apparel brand Hedley & Bennett's is back with a bigger and better Star Wars collection following the massive success of the chef's aprons that they launched for May the Fourth. Not only are they bringing back those Boba Fett, R2-D2, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker cotton canvas aprons, they've also launched a new wave inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian that includes a hand-numbered collectors Beskar Knife Set that's limited to 3000 units.

A full breakdown of the the collection can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Note that the entire Star Wars: The Mandalorian Hedley & Bennett collection is expected to launch tomorrow October 19th at 5:45am PT / 8:45am ET here at the Hedley & Bennet website. Quick sellouts are expected, and this will be especially true with regard to the Beskar knife set, so it would be a good idea to be ready and waiting at launch time if possible. Inside that link you'll also find the restocked apron options, which are available now.

Collectors Edition Beskar Knife Set (limited to 3000 units – pricing unknown) – Hedley & Bennett's Beskar Knife Set features 67-layered folded Damascus steel blades forged in Japan. The pattern, which will be unique to each blade, is designed to mimic the strongest metal in the Star Wars galaxy – beskar. One side of the blade also features the Imperial symbol, a nod to a beskar ingot. It also features the steely gray and leathery brown colorway of Mando's armor. The rest of the collection includes the following:

Hedley & Bennett x Star Wars: The Mandalorian towels in two patterns: Hyperspace and Beskar (pricing unknown)

Four-apron bundle ($360) includes the Mandalorian Essential Apron, Ahsoka Crossback Apron, Grogu Essential Apron, and the Boba Fett Apron.



Hedley & Bennett x Star Wars: The Mandalorian Essential Apron ($125)

Hedley & Bennett x Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Crossback Apron ($125)

Hedley & Bennett x Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Essential Apron ($125)

Hedley & Bennett x Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Kids Apron ($65)

Returning Star Wars Aprons: