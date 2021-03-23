Star Wars: The High Republic Writer Addresses The Acolyte Disney+ Series Connection

At the start of the year, Star Wars launched an interconnected publishing initiative called The High Republic, which focuses on a period of time previously unseen in the franchise. The various books and comics in the initiative depict a time when the Republic was at the height of its power, Jedi were an unstoppable force of unity, and there was a feeling of peace throughout much of the galaxy. What started as a print-only series, however, will soon be making its way to television.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced back in December that one of the new TV shows in development for Disney+ is called Acolyte, from writer Leslye Headland, and it takes place at the very end of the High Republic era. That means that everything we're reading in the books and comics currently being published will ultimately lead towards certain events in the Acolyte TV series.

Author Cavan Scott, who is currently writing the ongoing Star Wars: The High Republic comic for Marvel and has the next High Republic novel on the way this summer, stopped by the ComicBook Nation podcast to talk about the High Republic, and whether or not the Acolyte announcement altered their plans.

"No, because I think we predated that 'cause we've been working on this for a good number of years now," Scott explained. "So what happened was people were getting excited about the High Republic as we were creating it, which was great to see, and there have been all these other plans as well but the great thing that Star Wars is so good at is taking the 'Things been worked on over here. This thing's been worked over on here, so let's bring it together.' And I mean the High Republic as an era goes on for an awful long time, because, you know, it's that period of time before the fall of the Jedi. And so, it's been really exciting to sort of see other threads of Star Wars coming in as they've been developed as well and, and see us all working together to to get to that for those final points. But yeah, it's going be exciting isn't it?"

It sounds as though Acolyte will simply slide into the ideas already established from the rest of the High Republic initiative. While none of the books or comics have address how the era ends, it has likely been established amongst the writers involved.

