Star Wars: Light of the Jedi Writer Reveals What's Next for the High Republic

✖

Earlier this month, the Star Wars universe launched a brand new initiative that focused on a part of the galaxy's history that had yet to be explored. The High Republic takes place hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, featuring both the Jedi and the Republic at the height of their power. This interconnected story filled with new characters is being told through several different novels and comics, and even a TV show sometime in the future, but it all started with the release of Charles Soule's book, Star Wars: Light of the Jedi.

Light of the Jedi focuses on introducing many of the new characters that are central to the High Republic, as well as the time period's main events: The destruction of a ship in hyperspace and the opening of a space station called Starlight Beacon. In some form or fashion, everything else in the High Republic will tie back to Light of the Jedi.

Now that folks have finally had a chance to read Light of the Jedi, and possibly the first issue of the High Republic Marvel Comics series, they may be wondering what's next for the new Star Wars era. We caught up with Soule to talk about his flagship novel, and what the High Republic will look like moving forward.

"The High Republic is a multi-year initiative, a gigantic interconnected story told across many different publishing mediums, from comics to middle grade to adult novels like Light of the Jedi," Soule explained. "The story is huge, and we’re going to move through it along all of those paths. Every book or comic has a piece of the overall story, and you can read as much or as little as you like – but the fullest experience will be if you read it all. Right now, there’s an excellent middle grade novel by Justina Ireland out called A Test of Courage, and the Marvel comic series The High Republic just launched with its #1 issue, written by Cavan Scott and drawn by Ario Anindito. In just a few weeks, we’ll get Claudia Gray’s young adult novel Into the Dark, and Daniel Jose Older and Harvey Tolibao’s High Republic Adventures comic, published by IDW. Then, in the summer, we’ll see more stories released in various formats, and it’ll roll on from there. And of course, there’s Acolyte, the Disney + series set during the end of the High Republic, from Leslye Headland."

Have you taken a dive into the High Republic? Which of the upcoming titles are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!