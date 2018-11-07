Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks Returns in ‘Age of Republic Special’ Comic

Lucasfilm announced earlier this year the Age of series of comic books, with each arc depicting various time frames in the Star Wars saga. Also coming from Marvel Comics will be Star Wars: Age of Republic Special #1, compiling multiple short adventures, including one focusing on Jar Jar Binks.

Marvel released the following tease of what to expect in the upcoming issue:

Four creative teams! Four stories featuring your favorite Star Wars characters!

The baddest Jedi in the galaxy has a score to settle — MACE WINDU returns in an action-packed adventure from OLD MAN HAWKEYE‘S Ethan Sacks!

You can run, but can you hide from the twin lightsabers of Sith assassin ASAJJ VENTRESS? Feel her fury in a tale expertly woven by veteran STAR WARS comic scribe Jody Houser (THRAWN, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: RENEW YOUR VOWS).

And is JAR JAR BINKS’ role in the Star Wars story over? NOT BY A LONG SHOT! Because Chip Zdarsky (PETER PARKER: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN and MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE) has a rancor bone to pick with the galaxy’s most notorious Gungan.

You can take the clone out of the war but you can never take the war out of the clone — CAPTAIN REX dusts off his blaster and enters the fray in a story by X-MEN: GOLD author Marc Guggenheim.

The comic will be hitting shelves next year, with 2019 marking the 20th anniversary of Jar Jar’s debut in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Almost immediately after the character debuted, Star Wars fans ridiculed him for being far sillier than many other aspects of the saga. His role was smaller and smaller with each subsequent appearance, potentially as a response to fans’ dislike of the character.

As the years went by, the character arguably became the one thing fans could unite on in regards to what was most disliked about the prequels. In last year’s novel Star Wars Aftermath: Empire’s End, fans learned that, in the wake of the prequels, Jar Jar had been reduced to a lowly street performer after aiding in the creation of the Galactic Empire.

Earlier this year, actor Ahmed Best revealed that the backlash he received for playing Jar Jar led him to contemplate suicide, which then resulted in an uprising of fans who shared their support of not just the actor, but also for the character he played.

Hopefully this new comic book can remind fans what makes the character a welcome addition to the galaxy far, far away.

