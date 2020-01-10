Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks Rumored to Return in Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series

The future of Star Wars is wide open now that the nine-part Skywalker Saga is over. However, while there are already rumors about the future of the Star Wars movies being in the past era of the High Republic, it seems that one of the upcoming Star Wars TV series could be dipping back into one of the most controversial aspects of the prequel trilogy. A new rumor has hit the Internet, and it claims that Jar Jark Binks will return in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+. Not only that, but Jar Jar will supposedly return with a very different look!

Jason Ward, Editor-in-Chief of Making Star Wars, dropped this reveal himself. He calls it a rumor since it isn’t yet fully verified (as the series hasn’t yet begun production); nonetheless, Ward still believes his sources are on the money, in this case.

“I’m told ‘Ben’ Kenobi crosses paths with his old friend from Naboo, Jar Jar Binks,” the outlet notes. “Early work has been conducted for the CGI Gungan’s return to Star Wars. Jar Jar has a beard to reflect where he’s been and what his life has been like since they were all deceived by a great lie that ushered in the first Galactic Empire. Kenobi will not be the only bearded character this time.”

So there you have it: rumor is that Jar Jar Binks is coming back to Star Wars, and he and Obi-Wan will apparently be in competition for the “Best Beard” award!

While a lot of Star Wars fans who are still scarred by Star Wars: The Phantom Menace may be triggered to hear that Jar Jar could be coming back, this could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. A lot of public perception about the Star Wars prequels has changed with time, and there’s even been a movement for Jar Jar to get better treatment than George Lucas’ questionably offensive Caribbean caricature. This rumor makes it sound like Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow could actually redeem the silly version of Jar Jar with an older, wiser, and much more pensive version of Jar Jar, who actually feels the weight of his pivotal role in causing the end of the Republic, and the rise of the Empire. Many fans have speculated that the series will examine Obi-Wan’s own feelings of guilt and uncertainty while waiting for the destiny of Luke Skywalker to come to pass; it would be both funny and moving to see him trying to navigate those dark emotional moments with Jar Jar by his side, bringing some levity.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is expected to start filming in summer 2020.