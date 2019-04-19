Star Wars: J.J. Abrams Teases “There’s More to the Story” of Rey’s Family in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

The Star Wars saga underwent a dramatic shift when it returned for the sequel trilogy. While mysteries unraveled in the plot, they were never at the forefront of the narrative until the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the subsequent fan theories.

The sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, eschewed the mysteries of Snoke and Rey‘s parents n order to forge its own path, and Kylo Ren unceremoniously cut both strands with the ease of a lightsaber slicing through a Corellian freighter. But while Snoke is still dead, the mystery of Rey’s legacy might not be done with yet.

Returning director J.J. Abrams spoke with ABC News about wrapping up the trilogy and the saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. When asked about Rey’s parents being “nobodies,” Abrams confirmed there’s more to that story than what Kylo Ren was letting on in The Last Jedi.

“I will say that we knew going into this that this movie had to be a satisfying conclusion, and we’re well aware that that is one of the things that’s sort of been out there,” explained Abrams. “I don’t want to say that what happens in Episode VIII — you know, we’ve honored that. But I will say there’s more to the story than you’ve seen.”

Rey actress Daisy Ridley recently spoke with FOX 32 about the upcoming film, revealing how she processed the ending of the Skywalker saga.

“J.J. had told me and then I read the script, and then it was sort of shifting. The ending was always pretty similar, and then I was told there was a new, I guess, a slightly different beat added that I was told, which was awesome. Because it’s nice to be told a thing, and then you can experience it with the filmmaker. But also, we don’t always know how it’s going to turn out. We did the thing on this side of the camera, but we don’t know how it’s going to turn out. So I’m as excited to see it as everyone else.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to premiere in theaters this December.

