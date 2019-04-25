Star Wars’ John Boyega is Done Breaking Down the Marvel Cinematic Universe for His Dad

There’s nothing more fun than a little fandom crossover, which happened this week when John Boyega, who is best known for playing Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy, shared some hilarious screenshots of a conversation he had with his father. After making an Avengers: Endgame joke, Mr. Boyega asked his son a pretty hefty question, and the actor wasn’t prepared to help out.

My dad ladies and gentlemen. 😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZRjQLuuzWr — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 24, 2019

“Dad …. we are in the endgame now….. it’s time! Thanos much fall!,” Boyega texted.

“Can you help me break this down, please,” Dad replied.

One fan asked Boyega if he helped his father out, but he admitted that he just doesn’t have it in him to do it all again.

I am NOT going through the whole mcu history for that man! This will be his 7th run! https://t.co/2RXL6VKWly — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 24, 2019

“I am NOT going through the whole mcu history for that man! This will be his 7th run!,” Boyega explained.

Sounds like dad has seen the films plenty of times. Even if he hadn’t, we don’t blame Boyega for not wanting to summarize 21 movies.

Many people were quick to comment on the posts, clearly enjoying the classic dad interaction.

“Maybe if YOU were a part of the mcu he’d know more about it,” @homeisarealsong pointed out.

While Boyega may not be in both franchises, maybe he could recruit Lupita Nyong’o to break down the Marvel films for his father. She is in Star Wars AND Black Panther, after all.

“7th run?!? If he didn’t get it the last six times one more time won’t make a difference,” @chay_rice added.

Even Us and Aquaman star, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, chimed in.

“‘That man,’” he replied with a bunch of cry-laughing emojis.

Do your parents struggle to remember all the Marvel films? Tell us in the comments!

You can catch Boyega next in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film also stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Anthony Daniels. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters tonight! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to be released on December 20th.

