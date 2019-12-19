Star Wars: John Boyega Is Still Warming FinnPoe Shipper Hearts by Posting Oscar Isaac Content

✖

It has been nearly a year since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, which means we have not been seeing a lot of Star Wars-related content from sequel star John Boyega (Finn) lately. While the actor has said that he's ready to move on from the franchise, he still graces the Internet with some fun content on occasion, and we love it when that content includes Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron). Many fans have shipped "FinnPoe" since Star Wars: The Force Awakens, so it's a treat when Boyega fuels that fandom. In fact, the actor took to Instagram yesterday to share an adorable photo of him and Isaac.

"Me: Oscar that is actually disgusting. Oscar: I know," Boyega captioned the photo. Not for the first time, we're sad that Isaac isn't on social media because we would love to see a reply. You can check out the image in the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram Me: Oscar that is actually disgusting. Oscar: I know. A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Nov 10, 2020 at 2:05pm PST

"Yeah! Yeah, I’m ready for life after Star Wars," Boyega told ComicBook.com at a TROS press event. "After Star Wars, that’s when the check clears. Life after Star Wars is about to be lit. It’s bittersweet because of the connections we made on set, the amazing people, important people to my life specifically Oscar and Daisy [Ridley]. Now, I’m ready to see our relationships grow and flourish in the real world."

There was a lot of discourse surrounding The Rise of Skywalker after it was released, especially for how it treated the storylines of Finn and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran). The cast of the sequels seemed to agree, but Boyega isn’t running for the conversation. In fact, he told Variety that studios could do a bit more to protect their stars.

"When one of your actors, especially an actor that's so prominent in the story, is announced as part of your franchise, and then it has a big racial backlash and receives abuse online and that starts to form a shadow on what is supposed to be an amazing gift,” Boyega explained. "It is important for the studios to definitely lend their voice, lend their support to that and to have a sense of solidarity not just in the public eye, but on the ground on set."

Boyega has some exciting projects in the works, including Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier. Stay tuned for details on the release date.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now streaming on Disney+.