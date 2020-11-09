Star Wars Actor John Boyega Says Movie Executives Need to Do More to Support Stars Who Suffer From Racist Abuse

✖

Star Wars actor John Boyega says that movie executives need to do more to support stars who suffer from racist and sexist abuse. He hasn’t been silent about the treatment from the fanbase since he, Daisy Ridley, and Kelly Marie Tran entered the scene. Boyega talked about the response to some of his candid comments he’s had, especially the GQ interview where he talked about his racial experience with Star Wars. Fandom can be a rough place when you find yourself on the opposite side of the audience. The Rise of Skywalker was hotly contested by the entire fanbase for how it treated Rose and Finn’s storylines. Star Wars’ new crop of actors seem to agree, but Boyega isn’t running for the conversation. In fact, he told Variety that studios could do a bit more to protect their stars.

"When one of your actors, especially an actor that's so prominent in the story, is announced as part of your franchise, and then it has a big racial backlash and receives abuse online and that starts to form a shadow on what is supposed to be an amazing gift,” Boyega explained. "It is important for the studios to definitely lend their voice, lend their support to that and to have a sense of solidarity not just in the public eye, but on the ground on set."

Some concept art of Finn liberating the Storm Troopers in Colin Trevorrow’s version of the end of the Skywalker Saga, the actor explained how he felt about it, “I think Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story. That image of Finn with the blue flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets. That would have been sick! That would have been dope, man, hands down.”

“I felt it was important for me to talk about a truth that is embarrassing to talk about,” he continued. “We all know that what makes roles so lucrative [are] the moments you give them. If Captain America isn’t given the scenes to boost his representation, and to make him enjoyable for you guys, we won’t think he’s cool. Why shouldn’t Black characters and Black actors also fight for that same kind of representation? I think it’s a done deal with that.”

