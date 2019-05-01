Star Wars Actor John Boyega Shares Artist’s Rendering of His Child With Oscar Isaac

Dating all the way back to the debut of Star Wars: A New Hope and its tease of a love triangle between Leia, Luke, and Han, fans of the franchise have imagined a variety of romantic relationships between characters in the saga. This trend has continued with the sequel trilogy, as characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe, and Rose have all been partnered off in various combinations, with the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker possibly confirming some of these connections. One relationship that fans hope to see confirmed is between John Boyega‘s Finn and Oscar Isaac‘s Poe, with one fan even imagining what their physical traits would look like when combined, as revealed by Boyega sharing the text messages of him sending the photo to Isaac.

On his Instagram story, Boyega posted a screenshot of the photo he sent to Isaac, to which Isaac replied, “Babe. It’s our babe.”

The source of the image is unclear, though, due to some complications in reproduction, likely isn’t meant to serve as an imagining of what the actors’ progeny would look like and rather combined their distinguishing facial traits.

Neither of the actors have confirmed that there’s any romantic relationship between their two characters, but they also don’t discourage fans from depicting that theoretical pairing.

“I’ve seen pictures of me and my boy, Oscar Isacc, butt naked, in showers and stuff,” Boyega previously shared with Variety. “We don’t personally do that, but I’m open and free to anyone having their expression of art. This is all art at the end of the day, isn’t it? It’s nice.”

The first teaser for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker merely offered viewers hints at what kinds of visuals we can expect, leaving us to speculate how we’ll see the characters evolve. While Finn might have established a connection with Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the finale of Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw Rose planting a kiss on him. Prior to filming the upcoming sequel, Boyega confirmed he envisioned his character still having feelings for Rey.

“Because Finn is the one character, for me, who has a distinct, unique relationship with everybody,” Boyega shared with SlashFilm of the many potential romantic relationships for his character. “He had this kind of banterous relationship with Han, then he has this loving relationship with Rey. Now with Rose, it feels like he has this great relationship. Personally? Rey. Yeah, Rey.”

Fans will learn more about Finn when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

