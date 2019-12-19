Star Wars: John Boyega Praises His Character’s Journey in New Post

The final installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy is hitting theaters this December, and the film's cast are already celebrating their beloved character's journeys. John Boyega, the actor best known for playing Finn, took to Twitter to share a still from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and his caption is hilarious.

"Janitor did good," he joked.

The attached image shows Finn alongside the movie's new character, Jannah, who is being played by Naomi Ackie. One fan commented on the post agreeing that Finn has come a long way since his days working in sanitation and Boyega shared it.

For real! Every hero has a story! https://t.co/vja8bzXSZN — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 29, 2019

"For real! Every hero has a story!," he wrote.

Many fans commented on the posts, eager to see Boyega in the new movie and learn more about Ackie's role.

"CANNOT WAIT. You two look like the space cowboys of my dreams," @MagicalPuns replied.

"Finn deserves nothing but good things!," @mythos1014 wrote.

"And now you're a hero, John!," @SvengaliPhantom added.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration in April, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

"The movie doesn't pick up immediately after the last film," he explained. "Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They're amazing together, and it's something I'm excited for you all to see."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.