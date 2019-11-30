Star Wars: John Boyega Writes a Loving Letter to Oscar Isaac in Hilarious New Video

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters next month, which means the cast has begun promoting the film in various ways. John Boyega, the actor best known for playing Finn in the sequel trilogy, has been sharing tons of fun content on social media lately. The actor is a big fan of the FinnPoe ship, which sees his character romantically linked with Oscar Isaac‘s Poe Dameron. In a hilarious video recently shared to Instagram, Boyega writes a letter to Isaac which will surely delight any fans of the two men.

“Please reciprocate my correspondence by the ‘morrow. @starwars press tour continues!!! I need to stop watching The Crown,” Boyega wrote.

The video begins as follows:

“My dearest Oscar, I hope this letter finds you well. It’s been a fortnight since we last spoke and I must admit that I’ve missed you so,” Boyega begins. “As I sit and reflect upon the adventures of Finn and Poe, I’m struck with anguish that John and Oscar have not been afforded the same caliber of companionship.”

Boyega recently revealed on the D23 Expo red carpet that he believed the FinnPoe relationship has the longest staying power in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the movie’s panel, he also had a hilariously negative reaction to finding out Poe has a history with Keri Russell’s new character.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.