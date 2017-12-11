‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Will Reveal the Direction of Finn and Poe’s Relationship

This one is for the fans of “StormPilot,” i.e. the relationship between Star Wars: The Force Awakens characters Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Apparently, one of the things that we’ll see in Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a definitive direction for where the Finn/Poe storyline is headed.

Mashable got to talk with the cast of The Last Jedi at the press junket for the film, and straight up asked John Boyega about StormPilot, and whether or not Episode VIII could go as far as establishing Star Wars’ first openly gay couple onscreen. Here’s what Boyega had to say:

“I’ve watched the film and I will confirm, that will be confirmed in The Last Jedi — you will know exactly which way it’s going. Seriously, you’ll know, by the time you watch it, you’ll know.”

Some fans may want to read into this as proof positive that Poe and Finn find more than friendship in the film – but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. The makers of Star Wars have long been teasing that there will be more LGBTQ representation in the series soon – but that might not occur in big way during The Last Jedi.

Laura Dern’s Admiral Holdo has been revealed to be LGBTQ in an Episode VIII tie-in novel, but for most fans seeking more diversity from the series, that probably won’t be enough. The fans have been buzzing since The Force Awakens hit theaters, and it seems “StormPilot” is the love story they most want to see; we’ll soon know if they’re going to get it or not.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th.