New Star Wars Book to Explore Adventures Surrounding Life Day

Star Wars fans were introduced to the concept of "Life Day" back in 1978 with the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, as that event had to craft a fictional holiday that would be celebrated in the galaxy far, far away, but recent projects at Lucasfilm have begun fully embracing the concept, with the upcoming book Life Day Treasury: Holiday Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away delivering a number of adventures centered around the event. The new book comes from authors Cavan Scott and George Mann and features art from Grant Griffin. Life Day Treasury will hit shelves on September 7th.

“When I made the original pitch for the book, [Lucasfilm Publishing creative director] Mike Siglain suggested that we bring George on board as he had already produced two wonderful books of Star Wars folklore, Myths and Fables and Dark Legends," Scott shared with StarWars.com. "Teaming up made total sense, especially as George and I have a long history of working together. Who wouldn’t want to make up Christmas stories with one of their best mates? Of course, our friendship was severely tested when I insisted on playing Christmas In the Stars, the galaxy’s greatest festive album, on loop during our work sessions.”

The site describes the book, "Life Day Treasury will be a collection of eight stories centered around the Star Wars galaxy’s favorite holiday, Life Day, as well as other holidays and winter festivals, featuring stunning paintings by Grant Griffin. The tales promise to span different eras while bringing themes of hope, family, kindness, and love."

This new book is only one of the recent projects in which Lucasfilm has embraced the concept of Life Day, after spending a number of years trying to distance themselves from the Holiday Special as much as possible, which also includes debuting last year's LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. While we shouldn't expect to ever see Lucasfilm actually release the original event, seeing the franchise more fully embrace the concept of Life Day will surely excite longtime fans.

This new book is set to chronicle Life Day at various points in time throughout the franchise, including the era of the High Republic.

“Cavan has been involved with the High Republic project since the very start, so it seemed like an obvious choice to set one of our stories during that time, and it was fantastic to be able to get involved with this exciting new era and to tell a story about Jedi Master Stellan ‘on patrol’ during Coruscant’s winter festivities,” Mann detailed to the site. “It’s inspired by that classic ‘Christmas in the city’ sub-genre, which shows a different side to the pomp and circumstance of the High Republic.”

Life Day Treasury: Holiday Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away will hit shelves on September 7th. When it goes up for pre-order, you'll be able to find it here on Amazon.

