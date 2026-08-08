3 Star Wars Characters Absent From the Sequel Trilogy That Could Have Fixed Major Problems

A common thought about Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy is the many problems that came with that series of movies and the few things that could’ve helped fix them. All three films were huge box office hits, but reception across each entry was inconsistent. Star Wars: The Force Awakens received positive reviews, but now fans have mixed feelings. The Last Jedi was a critical darling, but longtime fans disliked it, leading Disney to pivot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which critics panned and muddled up the story even more. The end result was a trilogy that doesn’t really work well to tell one cohesive tale. When you add in the new TV shows, the franchise has several inconsistencies. One thing that could’ve helped fix some of those problems would’ve been the inclusion of a few specific characters from other corners of the franchise.

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Most people agree that the biggest character who was missing from the sequel trilogy is Anakin Skywalker. Kylo Ren literally prays to Darth Vader’s helmet, yet Anakin, who we already knew was a Force Ghost, didn’t show up. It didn’t really make sense and could’ve added layers to Kylo’s story. He also could’ve met Rey or reunited with Luke, altering their arcs. However, Anakin is far from alone as a key character missing from these films.

3) Ahsoka Tano

Dave Filoni is now running Star Wars, so it makes sense that his greatest creation, Ahsoka Tano, is a huge part of almost every corner of the franchise. She now has her own TV series, while also appearing in Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. In fact, she’s just far too prominent to not appear in these sequel movies, and it feels like a huge blind spot that she’s missing. She was Anakin’s apprentice, they revealed that she knew Luke Skywalker, and she’s simply far too connected to everyone to just be on the sidelines.

Ahsoka’s inclusion in the sequel trilogy would have improved several story elements as she could help bridge the gap between the ways of the old Jedi and this new era. She’s someone who survived Order 66, and having her around would’ve helped establish how the Jedi should do things going forward. Ahsoka famously walked away from the Jedi Order, and having someone who experienced that would’ve been crucial for Rey to interact with, especially given her complicated relationship with Kylo Ren.

2) Mara Jade

One of, if not the most notable, characters who has yet to appear on the big or small screen is Mara Jade. Hailing from the franchise’s long-running novels, which became the “Legends” series after Disney took over the franchise and altered the canon, Mara debuted in Heir to the Empire, which started a sequel trilogy of books that followed up the original films. She was formerly Emperor Palpatine’s hand and vowed to kill Luke Skywalker for defeating him. However, the two turn their antagonistic relationship into something more and ultimately end up married with children.

If she were in the sequels, Mara would’ve changed Luke’s storyline, which upset a lot of people. With Mara Jade around, he wouldn’t be a recluse, and it would’ve allowed him to have a happier ending, something many fans wanted for their original hero. Mara jade’s inclusion would also appease longtime book fans, something the sequels didn’t manage. Even if Luke’s story still ended in his death, Mara would’ve been able to step in as a mentor of sorts for Rey. That would’ve made the eventual Rey Skywalker name make a bit more sense as well.

1) Grand Admiral Thrawn

A major complaint about the Star Wars sequel trilogy involved the villain. Kylo Ren was clearly designed to be a bad guy who is tempted to turn to the light, similar to where Darth Vader ended his story. It looked like Supreme Leader Snoke would be the new Palpatine, but then he was unceremoniously killed off. A good way to avoid that entire issue would’ve been to have Grand Admiral Thrawn as the overarching villain. He debuted in Heir to the Empire as an Imperial military leader who led the scattered Empire after its fall.

Having Thrawn as the antagonist in the sequels would’ve helped the films feel different, as he’d be the first major non-Sith villain. Thrawn’s brilliant tactical strategies are something we hadn’t seen in a Star Wars movie. It would’ve given Rey, Finn, Luke, and everyone else a unique challenge, and something new is just what the sequels needed. The films also brought back Palpatine in a widely panned move. Had Thrawn been the main bad guy, that would’ve been avoided, and the tales across three films could’ve been consistent.