Disney+ Is Adding the One Thing That Might Actually Get Kids’ Attention

For years, every major streaming service has been fighting the same battle. Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and Prime Video have spent billions chasing subscribers with blockbuster movies, prestige television, and exclusive franchises, each hoping the next hit would keep audiences coming back month after month. But while Hollywood focused on building bigger libraries, younger viewers quietly changed the way they discover entertainment. Instead of relying on trailers and television commercials, they’re finding their next obsession through fan edits, reaction videos, memes, cosplay, and creators who can convince millions of people to care about a movie or series in less than a minute. In many cases, those creators have become just as influential as traditional marketing campaigns, shaping what younger audiences watch long before they ever open a streaming app. It’s a reality the entertainment industry has been slowly waking up to, and one of Hollywood’s biggest companies has finally decided it’s time to stop treating that shift like the competition.

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Today Disney announced a global partnership with TikTok that will bring curated vertical creator videos to Disney+ in its Vert video feed. The deal gives select creators access to Disney’s library of franchises, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney Animation, to create officially sanctioned short-form videos. Some of those videos will continue to live on TikTok, while others will also appear inside Disney+, marking the first time TikTok-style creator content has been distributed through another major streaming platform. The initiative will launch first in the United States before expanding internationally.

Disney Is Finally Meeting Younger Viewers Where They Already Are

Since their inception, streaming services have been training audiences to sit down for two-hour movies and binge entire television seasons. Younger viewers increasingly discover those same franchises, one vertical video at a time. Fan theories, cosplay, reaction videos, behind-the-scenes clips, and comedy sketches often rack up millions of views before someone ever presses play on the original movie or series. Netflix has already started courting YouTube creators as part of that same race for younger audiences; Disney is making a similar bet, only it’s centered on the short-form videos that increasingly shape what people watch in the first place.

The partnership also creates a new opportunity for creators. Along with additional visibility, participating TikTok creators will receive official access to some of the most recognizable intellectual property in entertainment. That’s a notable shift for a company that has historically guarded its brands with extraordinary care. Instead of simply allowing fans to create content around Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney Animation, Disney is actively inviting selected creators into the sandbox. The companies say that they “will enable best-in-class creators to unlock special rewards and provide them with increased visibility, access to exclusive events and career development pathways.”

“Creators are at the heart of everything we do at TikTok. Their creativity extends the life of films and shows into conversations that fans discover and share,” added Dawn Yang, global head of entertainment for TikTok. “Together with Disney, we’re bringing the authentic creator expression of the TikTok community to Disney+, inviting audiences to experience the shared creativity that makes fandom so powerful.”

Disney Is Handing Creators the Keys to the Kingdom

Disney

Twenty years ago, Disney’s relationship with the audience was largely one-sided. The company made the stories and fans reacted to them. Today, Disney wants creators making Marvel theories, Star Wars comedy sketches, Pixar explainers, and Disney memes as part of its marketing strategy. At the same time, it’s handing those creators official access to some of the most valuable intellectual property in entertainment. Exactly how much creative freedom they’ll ultimately have is another question.

Disney has spent generations carefully protecting its characters, and the line between celebrating fan creativity and protecting billion-dollar brands isn’t always clear. The balance between encouraging internet creativity and maintaining one of the world’s most valuable collections of intellectual property won’t always be an easy one. One thing is clear, though. The era of studios pretending TikTok doesn’t influence what people watch is officially over.

Via THR