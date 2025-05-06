Star Wars Lightsaber Replicas Are 30% Off For Revenge of The Sixth

Today is May 6th (Revenge of the Sixth) 2025, and Disney is offering a rare 30% off deal on their popular Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas. Until the end of the day today you can score the discount right here at The Disney Store. Head below to check out some of our favorite picks, and keep in mind that many (but not all) of these replicas require you to purchase the blade separately (fortunately, they are also part of the sale). Also note that the brand new Anakin Skywalker lightsaber hilt and Star Wars Day lightsaber hilt drops are not eligible, but they are still awesome.

Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Collectible Set $219.99 $153.99 – See at The Disney Store: This set includes Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, Display Stand, and Lightsaber Belt Clip.

Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt $179.99 $125.99 – See at The Disney Store: This new version of the Stellan Gios hilt won’t include the wooden box or the comic book from the super limited edition release, opting for a standard hilt case with a lined interior and a Rebel Alliance Starbird insignia. The hilt itself appears to be the same, complete with crossguard blades and the ability to fold up. It will also produce sound effects and illuminate blue when a lightsaber blade is added.

Star Wars Darth Maul Lightsaber Hilt and Blade Set $249.99 $153.99 – See at The Disney Store: For Star Wars Day 2024, Disney launched a spectacular Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Set as part of their Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection. Limited to only 7000 units, it sold out quickly. It featured two hilts in a fancy wooden box that lights up red and plays Duel of the Fates when you slide open the lid. If you wanted blades, you had to purchase them separately. However, this set will come with a single hilt, a blade, a stand, a blade connector and a belt clip. Thanks to the deal you can get two hilts with two blades for a whole lot less than the original May the 4th set.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Collectible Set $219.99 $153.99 – See at The Disney Store: This set includes Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, Display Stand, and Lightsaber Belt Clip.