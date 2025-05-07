5 Star Wars Day 2025 Lightsaber Replicas Are Still Available

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th and Revenge of the Sixth (May 6th) events are in the books for 2025, and it included a ton of new merch releases with highlights coming from LEGO and The Disney Store. As is generally the case with Disney in years past, new additions to their lightsaber hilt replica series were among the most popular new collectibles, and they went all out with the collection this year.

In total, there were 5 new and returning / remixed additions to Disney’s lineup along with one new release from Hasbro. Below you’ll find a breakdown of each release complete with links where they can be ordered. Note that some of the options are very limited editions and will likely sell out.

Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber Hilt Set ($400) / Limited Edition of 4000 – See at The Disney Store: “This special edition set features the Lightsabers of two of the leading characters from the Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+. These detailed reproductions of Shin Hati’s and Baylan Skoll’s hilts feature sound effects and illuminate orange-red when you attach the two Lightsaber blades that are included. The two hilts and two blades come in a lined display case with the Ahsoka symbol on the front.”

Master Sol Legacy Lightsaber Hilt ($159.99) – See at The Disney Store: “Wise and powerful, Master Jedi Sol was a defender of the defenseless yet his past held a terrible secret and in his journey to redeem himself he paid the ultimate price. In the end, his distinctive Lightsaber fell into Osha’s hands and its blade turned from blue to red as she succumbed to the dark side. This detailed replica of Sol’s Lightsaber hilt features sound effects and has the ability to change a Lightsaber Blade (sold separately) from blue to red with the turn of a switch. Presented in a lined display case with the old Jedi Order symbol on the front, it beckons you to reveal your true colors.”

Anakin Skywalker Color-Changing Ligthsaber Hilt ($219.99) – See at The Disney Store: “This movie-accurate collectible Anakin Skywalker Lightsaber set includes a color-changing feature that turns the blade from blue to red. As you take hold of the Lightsaber, will you yield to the dark or light side…or both? Perhaps the balance lies within you.”

The Ren Lightsaber Hilt ($159.99) – See at The Disney Store: ‘”‘You don’t follow me, friend, you follow the Ren. The Ren doesn’t worry about what it’s burning or the right or wrong of it, or the goals it might achieve. The Ren just is. It lives and it consumes and it doesn’t apologize.” Feel the Force of this detailed replica of the Ren Lightsaber hilt. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminates red when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display box with the Knights of the Ren symbol on front.” A helmet replica is also available.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE FX ELITE EZRA BRIDGER LIGHTSABER / Approx. Retail Price: $249.99 / See on Amazon and Entertainment Earth / Officially licensed roleplay item based on Ezra Bridger’s Lightsaber from STAR WARS: AHSOKA, featuring advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, including a blue blade and multiple activation effects. Requires x2 1.5V AA Alkaline batteries (not included).

Mara Jade Lightsaber Hilt ($350) / Limited Edition of 3,500 – See at The Disney Store (currently sold out): The Emperor’s Hand Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber set is designed to showcase Mara Jade’s transition from an agent of the Empire / Palpatine to an extremely powerful Jedi and wife of Luke Skywalker. The set will include a highly detailed Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, a limited comic book with a variant cover from the classic comic Star Wars Mara Jade by The Emperor’s Hand (issue #1), an individually numbered insert, and fancy wooden box packaging with sliding doors and a design that’s half Empire symbol/half New Jedi Order symbol. The lightsaber hilt will illuminate purple when a Legacy Lightsaber Blade is attached.