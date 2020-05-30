Star Wars' Admiral Thrawn Reportedly Getting Live-Action Treatment

✖

Thanks to Disney+, the live action Star Wars universe has gotten a bit bigger. Not only did Star Wars: The Mandalorian give fans of the iconic franchise some new characters to love -- The Child/Baby Yoda in particular -- but the upcoming second season promises to deliver some fan favorites from other corners of the galaxy far far away as well. Rosario Dawson has already been cast as fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano and there are rumors that Ezra Bridger may also appear. Now, a new report indicates that another fan-favorite character, Grand Admiral Thrawn, may be getting the live-action treatment as well.

According to Daniel Richtman, a live action version of Thrawn is coming, though Richtman didn't have any additional details at this time. Even without details, the idea that there could be a live action Thrawn sooner rather than later will be an exciting one for fans.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars franchise who has yet to make a live action appearance. It's only been fairly recently that the character appeared outside of the expanded universe at all, with the character making his debut in the third season of the animated Star Wars: Rebels (voiced by Lars Mikkelsen.)

The animated series helped spark interest in fans both new to and familiar with Thrawn, with Zahn ultimately delivering fans two all-new Thrawn novels. The excitement around the character has made him a front-runner for a character that fans would most like to see transition to a new film, though while many hoped that would happen with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, that was not the case.

Thrawn was created by author Timothy Zahn and made his franchise debut in the Heir to the Empire novel. A member of the mysterious Chiss race, Thrawn is an Imperial military commander who took control of the Galactic Empire five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

While the appearance of a live action Thrawn has not officially been confirmed, last year ahead of the debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau did tease that the series offered an opportunity to explore more of the Star Wars franchise.

"I don't want to talk about anything that might be fun for people to discover. We do have conversations," Favreau said. "part of what's fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, The Clone Wars, and what's been considered canon up to this point and what's been considered part of Legends. I think this show offers an opportunity to bring all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy."

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about the possibility of a live action Thrawn in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.