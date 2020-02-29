Star Wars: Logan Director Debunks The Mandalorian Rumors

Earlier this week, rumors began to circulate about the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. According to the Star Wars-focused podcast Black Series Rebels, filmmakers James Mangold (Logan, Ford V Ferrari) and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Alita: Battle Angel) were on the roster to direct upcoming episodes of the series alongside a returning Bryce Dallas Howard, who tackled “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” in the show’s first season. The story was eventually picked up by IGN and shared by Ron Howard, Bryce’s father and the director of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Well, Mangold saw Howard’s tweet and debunked the rumors that he’d be joining the franchise.

“Hey Ron. I’m so pleased if it’s true about Bryce directing another part of Mandalorian, but I can tell you its not true about me. Not doing it, never discussed it. And I suggest fans should look at who’s ‘reporting’ this & make a note that these sites present conjecture as fact,” Mangold replied. “Not to explain things to ‘journalists’. But a ‘source’ is not another gossip site without a source. A source is, you know, a source. Like, someone who knows something,” Mangold added in another tweet. You can check out the tweet interaction and the separate tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hey Ron. I’m so pleased if it’s true about Bryce directing another part of Mandalorian, but I can tell you its not true about me. Not doing it, never discussed it. And I suggest fans should look at who’s “reporting” this & make a note that these sites present conjecture as fact. — Mangold (@mang0ld) February 29, 2020

Not to explain things to “journalists”. But a “source” is not another gossip site without a source. A source is, you know, a source. Like, someone who knows something. — Mangold (@mang0ld) February 29, 2020

Taika Waititi, who voiced IG-11 on The Mandalorian and directed the season one finale, replied to Mangold and hilariously said, “Don’t lie, James. Be proud of your Mangoldorian Christmas Special.”

While Mangold might not be directing an episode of The Mandalorian, there is another classic franchise the director is expected to be involved with: Indiana Jones 5. The news broke earlier this week that Mangold would be replacing Steven Spielberg as the director of the upcoming film, which is set to star a returning Harrison Ford.

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in October. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.