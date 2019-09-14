Star Wars Fan Theory Suggests Mace Windu Isn’t Dead

The last time that fans saw Mace Windu on the silver screen was back in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. One clever Redditor thinks that the Jedi legend may not be dead though. The theory argues that neither the lost limb, force lightning, or the long fall could have permanently put Windu out of commission. With things looking like Emperor Palpatine being back, the theory is looking pretty intriguing.

Looking at the lost limbs for Anakin Skywalker and other force users, the injury proves to be an inconvenience at best for a lot of them. Lightsabers do cauterize wounds, after all, it makes sense that the injury would be the least of Windu’s problems in that situation. The force lightning only seems to do away with foot soldiers and the like over the course of the series. As the theorist describes, it functions more like a stun gun than anything else.

As for the fall damage, we just saw a force user literally survive in the vacuum of space, so that isn’t nearly as impressive as it used to be. In each instance of a character falling from great heights, the only people to perish were subject to a large explosion or a mortal injury caused by something else before they fell. This casts some serious doubts about Windu’s status.

Couple all of this information with the fact that Samuel L. Jackson has expressed interest in playing the character again. He began his Star Wars appearances with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and followed it up with appearances in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. With Disney+ on the horizon, it wouldn’t be hard to see the company wanting to get another series with the character into production.

“I’d really love to give one more run at Mace Windu in Star Wars,” Jackson said on The Late Show.

He’s coming off of Glass, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. So there is obviously demand for Jackson among audiences that have grown to love his established roles. He’s also undaunted by the face that he met his end at the hands of Emperor Palpatine. In Jackson’s words, a lot of Jedi’s have faced those injuries before and just roll with the punches.

“There’s a long history of one-handed guys that were Jedis, that have lightsabers, that still made it,” the actor observed. “Jedis can fall from incredible heights and not die, like cats.”

He doubled back to address the way Windu could bounce back in 2017.

“I know you’re all in my corner on this. We all know Jedi can fall from incredible heights and survive, so apparently, I am not dead,” Jackson said at Star Wars Celebration. “Yes, I have two appendages right now, but we know the long and rich history of Star Wars characters reappearing with new appendages and being stronger and better than they ever were. Mace Windu is awaiting his return, let’s make it happen!”