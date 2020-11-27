How The Mandalorian Sets Up An Ahsoka Tano Star Wars Spinoff Series

✖

The Mandalorian Chapter 13 is titled "The Jedi" and it features the long-awaited return (and live-action debut) of Ahsoka Tano! The live-action Ahsoka is played by Rosario Dawson, who was rumored to be appearing in The Mandalorian season 2 long before her casting as Ahsoka was confirmed. The rumors didn't stop with Dawson appearing in The Mandalorian, either: there have been rumblings that Ahsoka could be getting her own Star Wars spinoff series, as part of the growing Star Wars TV block on Disney+. Now that Ahsoka's episode of The Mandalorian is out, it definitely seems like the door is being left open for her Star Wars spinoff series!

Warning: The Mandalorian SPOILERS Follow!

In "Chapter 13: The Jedi" sees Mandalorian Din Djarin travels to the forest planet Corvus, where Bo-Katan Kryze told him he would find Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka is indeed on the planet; she's been trying to defeat cruel Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth of Calodan, who has been torturing and subjugating the people of the town.

Mando enlists Ahsoka's help in learning more about Baby Yoda (like The Child's real name: Grogu) and the creature's Force powers; Ahsoka recruits Mando to help stop Magistrate Elsbeth and her henchmen. Together, the unlikely partners (a Mandalorian and a Jedi) manage to take down the evildoers and free the people.

(Photo: Disney)

As an epilogue to the battle, we learn why Ahsoka was on Corvus - and why she wanted to take down Elsbeth so badly: the magistrate is revealed to be working for Grand Admiral Thrawn - the Imperial mastermind who was lost in deep space during Star Wars Rebels.

This name-drop of Grand Admiral Thrawn is a perfect platform form which to spinoff into an Ahsoka Tano series. Ahsoka now has a new destination in her hunt for Thrawn - as well as a lot of backstory to fill in between the end of Rebels and this new episode of The Mandalorian. That's a perfect framework for an Ahsoka limited series that jumps between the early years of the Sequel Trilogy era, and those early years of the Original Trilogy era. Star Wars has basically used Ahsoka as the major gap-filler character in the franchise timeline - no need to change that now.

There's also room for fan-favorite Rebels characters like Ezra, Mandalorian Sabine Wren, captain Hera or clone Captain Rex to all show up in an Ahsoka series, which be an "event" on par with Ahsoka getting her live-action debut.

Catch Ahsoka Tano on this week's episode of The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+.