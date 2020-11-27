The Mandalorian: Ahsoka Tano Finally Makes Her Live-Action Star Wars Debut

✖

This week's new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was easily the most-anticipated edition of the show since its series premiere last November. Two weeks ago, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels character Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) made the leap from animation to live-action, and she dropped a massive name when telling Din Djarin about where to find a Jedi. She directed him to Ahsoka Tano, who was the main character of The Clone Wars and played a pivotal role on Rebels. Fans have been beyond excited to see Ahsoka appear on The Mandalorian, and they finally got their chance on Friday, as the beloved Jedi made her debut.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk...

Ashoka Tano did indeed show up in The Mandalorian's "Chapter 13: The Jedi," and she exceeded most expectations. As rumored, Rosario Dawson played the live-action version of the character that so many fans fell in love with throughout the animated projects. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the whole ordeal is that no one had to wait very long to see her on the show.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

People likely believed that The Mandalorian would build up to Ahsoka's arrival throughout the episode, matching the slow burn pace of the rest of the series. That's not at all what happened. Ahsoka appeared in the opening scene of the episode, fighting a group of soldiers that worked for an evil magistrate on the planet where she's living. She wields dual lightsabers on the show, and she's every bit the warrior that people have grown to love.

Throughout the episode, Ahsoka works with Mando to explore the Force abilities with Baby Yoda, who we now know is actually named Grogu.

Like many other episodes of The Mandalorian, the featured character doesn't appear to be joining Mando on his journey. Ahsoka stays behind, but we'll likely see her again in the future.

What did you think of Ahsoka's debut? Let us know in the comments!