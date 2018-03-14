Get the ‘Star Wars’ Mandalorian Nerf Rival Blaster Set for Only $30

When the Nerf Rival Apollo XV-700 Star Wars Mandalorian Edition Blaster and Face Mask set was first released at GameStop as part of a Star Wars Battlefront II promotion, it cost a whopping $90. Today you can get it for only $30. To put that deal into perspective, a standard Nerf Rival Apollo XV-700 is currently selling on Amazon for only $5 less – and even that’s a 19% off deal.

The set includes a Mandalorian-themed blaster that’s capable of firing rounds at 100 feet per second, a mask, a Mandalorian patch, seven rounds, and a special display and storage box. Shipping is free on orders of $49 or more, though you may be able to order online and pick up the set in your local store if they have it in stock.

On a related note, the Nerf Rival Deadpool Kronos XVIII-500 Dual Pack is back in stock at GameStop at the standard price of $69.99. The set includes two powerful Deadpool-themed Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500 blasters that are capable of firing rounds at 90 feet per second. It also includes 10 rounds and a special display and storage box with a taco-themed instruction booklet.

The Star Wars Nerf Rival deal is part of a larger deal that GameStop is running on Hasbro Star Wars action figures, toys, and accessories. This includes Black Series figures, lightsabers, and more. GameStop even threw in big discounts on their Hasbro exclusives, items from other retailers, and some popular creations from their ThinkGeek property. You can shop through the entire sale right here.

