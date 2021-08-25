Star Wars Reveals Another Major Jedi Character Was Used to Hide Luke Skywalker’s Cameo In The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

✖

Star Wars has revealed that the director Peyton Reed used another major Jedi character as a substitute to mask the fact that Mark Hamill was making a return as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. New concept art from The Mandalorian season 2 reveals that Reed used Jedi Master and High Council member Plo Koon in the concept art for The Mandalorian finale, in order to throw any and everyone off the scent of the milestone cameo crossover that Reed and the makers of The Mandalorian ultimately delivered. Of course, the knowledge that Plo Koon was in The Mandalorian (even as a false flag) has some Star Wars fans in their feelings.

In Star Wars canon, Plo Koon was one of the Jedi Masters that was killed by his own clone troopers during the execution of Order 66. Like so many minor or supporting characters in Star Wars, Master Koon has gotten his own cult fan base since first appearing in the Star Wars prequels; Lucasfilm made Koon a featured character of certain arcs of the Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series (including its very first arc), which has only helped to increase his amount of fans.

If Plo Koon had shown up in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, then it would have been a major reversal of established canon, revealing that the Jedi Master didn't actually die in the fiery crash of his ship, which was shot down during a routine patrol flight after his big victory at the Battle of Cato Neimoidia. It actually wouldn't be the craziest resurrection that Star Wars has ever pulled off - that dishonor actually belongs to Emperor Palpatine and his sudden return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. So really, this Mandalorian concept art - while it is a nice little novelty - will certainly be looked at as a possibility that some fans wish actually played out.

Still, there is no getting over the fact that Mark Hamill got de-aged to play his version of Luke Skywalker from Return of the Jedi. Plo Koon is great, but nothing tops that...

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be back on Disney+ in 2022. You can check out more behind-the-scenes reveals from Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian now streaming on Disney+.