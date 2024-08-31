Star Wars Outlaws Players Slam Major Issue With the Game: “This Will Make People Stop Playing”

Star Wars Outlaws from Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment is out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X to a 76 on Metacritic, which represents a very lukewarm reception to the open-world Star Wars game. And this doesn’t bode well for Ubisoft, who no doubt spent a very pretty penny between licensing and the game’s development. How well the game is selling, we don’t know, but those who have purchased the game have found all types of issues with it. For example, the save system in the game is not very generous, and as a result, has been frustrating players.

Over on the Star Wars Outlaws Reddit page, one of the most popular posts highlights the game’s save system and everything wrong with it. To this end, the post aptly points out the constant and annoying restrictions on manual saves and how little the game auto saves. As a result, there can be stretches that last 30 minutes where a save isn’t made, which means when you die, you are going very far back and losing a ton of progress.

“The amount of progress you lose when you die or get caught is a problem,” reads the title of the post. “I just spent half an hour clearing out an imperial base and alerted a guard at the end and got into a shoot out where I died and then the game spawns you back fully outside the base, so I lost like half an hour and just then again lost like 15 mins. Happened a few times before in smaller gang areas.”

The post continues: “This will hands down make people stop playing the game, I’m not sure how the actual progress checking works, but I hacked computers, doors and did a bunch of stuff, surely the developers could autosave somewhere in there or even allow the player to save themselves. It’s very frustrating.”

Of course, if this was an isolated take it wouldn’t be that noteworthy but the number of votes up reveal it is not an isolated take. Further, the comments echo the sentiment, driving home that the game needs to allow players to manually save more.

“Yeah autosave in this game really sucks and 95% of the time you can’t even save manually,” reads one of the top comments. “Just letting folks save manually whenever would address majority of the stealth concerns. The amount of repeating you have to do if you are caught is definitely unpleasant,” adds another popular comment.

Thankfully for Ubisoft, this is a pretty easy problem to address. However, right now it is unclear if it is aware of the issue, let alone planning on addressing it. If it does comment on the matter in any capacity, we will be sure to update the post accordingly. In the meantime, anyone on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S should be wary of this problem.