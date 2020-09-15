Star Wars: Why The Darksaber May Be Key to The Mandalorian's Season 2 Mission

✖

Stars Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 trailer is out, and it spells out one big mission for Mando to complete: get The Child (aka Baby Yoda) to the Jedi Order. That is, of course, a task that is easier said than done. After all, in the era of The Mandalorian, The Jedi Order is still in the nascent stages of being rebuilt by Luke Skywalker. There's also the small matter of the Jedi and Mandalorian people still having some long-standing grudges that don't exactly make them friends. However, there's one big artifact that could help Mando win the favor of The Jedi: The Darksaber

The Darksaber is an iconic lightsaber from Star Wars lore that has particular importance to The Mandalorian. The sword was created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian warrior ever inducted into the Jedi Order, in years when the Jedi Order was battling the Sith army. Tarre Vizsla made the sword in honor of his Mandalorian heritage; it emits the rare black energy blade, which is shaped like a traditional pointed sword blade (unlike the usual cylindrical-shaped lightsabers). After Tarre died, the Darksaber was kept in the Jedi Temple in his honor - until Clan Vizsla broke into the temple and stole the blade during Mandalore's conflict with the Jedi during the fall of the Old Republic.

On Mandalore, the Darksaber became a symbol of leadership for various factions, changing hands from Clan Vizsla, to Darth Maul, to Rebel operative Sabine Wren, and then Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze. Star Wars history gets murky between the Fall of the Empire and rise of the First Order, but The Mandalorian season 1 ended with the reveal that Mando's greatest foe, Imperial commander Moff Gideon, now holds the Darksaber.

Why The Mandalorian Needs The Darksaber

As stated, The Mandalorian season 2 trailer sees Mando get assigned the mission of bringing Baby Yoda where he needs to go: into the care of The Jedi Order. But again, in the era of Star Wars history where The Mandalorian is taking place, The Jedi and Mandalore still aren't exactly the best of friends (in fact, Mando refers to them as "enemy sorcerers" in the trailer). The Darksaber is actually an artifact that can actually serve as a ceremonial token of peace between the surviving Mandalorians and surviving Jedi, who arguably need one another more than ever, to survive extermination under the gathering shadow of the First Order.

Mando vs. Gideon

Of course, this mission to get the Darksaber in order to get to The Jedi carries one big complication: actually getting the famed sword back from Moff Gideon. Mando doesn't yet know that the Imperial commander has the sword - but given how seriously Din Djarin takes his adopted Mandalorian culture, you can bet he's going to want the sword back where it belongs. A new alliance with the Jedi would be a nice bonus.

The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 30th.