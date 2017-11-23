Star Wars: Mark Hamill Copes With Carrie Fisher’s Loss By Keeping Her in the Present Tense

The sudden passing of actress Carrie Fisher late last year has created shockwaves of grief, with friends, family and fans initially reacting to the news, then feeling everything all over again in the spring at Star Wars Celebration and now again that we’re preparing to see her final Star Wars appearance in The Last Jedi. One of her co-stars hit hardest was her on-screen brother, Mark Hamill, who he claims copes with the void by thinking of her in the present tense.

“The only way I’ve been able to cope is to think of her in the present tense. She’s so vital in my mind even today,” Hamill told Men’s Journal. “We had our ups and downs. She was almost like a real sibling because I loved her deeply, but she could be so exasperating. When she went into cardiac arrest, it never occurred to me that she wouldn’t bounce back. I just thought, ‘Well, she’s got her next book written.’ She’ll call it A Piece of My Heart or something acerbic and witty.”

News of the actress’ passing not only resulted in sadness and sympathy for Fisher’s family and friends, but also made fans curious about what that meant for the Star Wars saga. The question of whether we’ll get to see Luke and Leia reunite on screen is still up in the air.

“It’s nice seeing them on the cover though. Even if all we have is that,” The Last Jedi writer/director Johnson told Entertainment Weekly about the potential reunion of the characters.

Despite the director being coy about whether or not that reunion occurred, he pointed out that the bond between the on-screen twins went much deeper than DNA, with the duo only realizing their familial connection in Return of the Jedi.

“It was only at the end of Jedi that they became of aware of this bond,” Johnson pointed out. “The real bond is that they’re Luke and Leia. They’ve gone through this adventure together. They’ve been through some rough stuff together.”

Earlier this year, John Boyega might have accidentally confirmed that the pair do, in fact, share scenes together.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about how the film handled sending off Carrie Fisher’s character following her sudden passing late last year, Boyega explained, “I think the sendoff is really cool. Even before she passed away, I’d see her in scenes and be like, ‘This is really cool for both Carrie and Mark,’ who are the last two original leads [alive in the franchise].”

We’ll know for certain if the two reunite when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

