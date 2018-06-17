Mark Hamill Wins Father’s Day With Perfect ‘Star Wars’ Tweet

Father’s Day greetings may not be a contest, but Mark Hamill still managed to win with one perfect, Star Wars-themed Tweet.

On Sunday, in celebration of Father’s Day, took to Twitter to share a photo with the caption “#HappyFathersDay”. That photo? Well, take a look below.

That’s right, Hamill celebrated today’s holiday by sharing an image of Darth Vader, a nod to one of the more stunning twists in movie history. As any Star Wars fan — and probably anyone aware of pop culture references more generally — will tell you, Darth Vader was Luke Skywalker’s father. It was a reveal that shocked viewers as well as Hamill’s Luke when it was revealed in The Empire Strikes Back as Luke had long-believed his father to be dead.

Of course, even though Hamill shared a photo of his movie father for the holiday, that doesn’t mean Darth Vader is likely to be getting a “Best Dad Ever” mug anytime soon. The former Anakin Skywalker wasn’t exactly a great father figure. Despite redemption in Return of the Jedi, Vader did try to get Luke to turn to the dark side and join him in ruling the galaxy, even threatening to turn his sister Leia to the dark side if he won’t submit. He wasn’t exactly a great father even before he became a Sith Lord, either, having strangled his pregnant wife Padmé Amidala until she passed out while enraged.

Speaking of Padmé, Hamill also posted last week that he had never met the actress who played his movie mother, Natalie Portman. He dropped the piece of Star Was trivia in a post honoring Portman for her birthday. The post received a lot of reactions from fans and when Portman appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert recently, she told Colbert that she was open to remedying the situation and even invited Hamill over.

“It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him,” Portman said. “Mark, I would love to meet you, come over!”

What do you think about Hamill’s Father’s Day greeting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!