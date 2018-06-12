‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Has Never Met His On-Screen Mother Natalie Portman

As Star Wars fans know, Luke Skywalker never met his mother. He never had a chance to, as she died when he was an infant. However, it turns out that Mark Hamill’s never met his on-screen mother, either.

Yesterday marked the birthday of Natalie Portman who played Padmé Amidala, mother of Luke and Leia, in the prequel trilogy and the official Star Wars Twitter account posted a birthday greeting in celebration. Pretty straightforward, until Hamill retweeted the greeting with an interesting bit of Star Wars-related trivia.

FUN FACT: I’ve never met this woman. https://t.co/YYIFku1CVQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 9, 2018

“FUN FACT: I’ve never met this woman,” Hamill wrote.

As Hamill and Portman have never appeared in a movie together it makes sense that the two have never met, but it’s still a bit of a surprise considering so many of the actors within the Star Was franchise interact with each other professionally and personally in other projects or at various events. Even the late Carrie Fisher met Portman in person, remarking in a Q&A session called ‘Date with a Princess’ back in 2015 that they were related, Hollywood style.

“I have only met Natalie once,” Fisher said. “She asked me to give her an award. Her agent was my child’s father [agent Bryan Lourd]. So, in Hollywood, that’s like being related.”

Fisher also humorously replied to the Star Wars Twitter account saying that her mom in a galaxy far, far away would be “Natalie Portman”.

Of course, when Hamill revealed that he and Portman have never crossed paths offscreen, fans had an assortment of reactions. Some were surprised by the news as they had assumed that the actors had met at some point. Others saw the humor in the situation. Even The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson got in on the action, letting Hamill know that Portman had stopped by the movie’s set after Hamill had completed his work on the film.

And Hamill didn’t stop blowing fan’s minds with the reveal about his movie mom, either. He also revealed that he’s never met his infant self, or rather, the baby who played Luke in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. Fans had fun with that bit of information, too.

Read on to check out reactions to Hamill’s revelation that he’s never met his (movie) mother.

How I Met My Mother: Star Wars Edition — Matt DeCample (@DeCample) June 9, 2018

Makes sense, she died about 1 minute after you were born. https://t.co/5LeW1rMoWi — Wil (@Weddington12) June 9, 2018

“I have no memory of my mother.” pic.twitter.com/shind1OTTb — Jennifer de Guzman Strikes Again (@Jennifer_deG) June 9, 2018

I don’t know what I’m more amazed by here – the fact that you’ve never met Natalie Portman or the fact that Natalie Portman stopped by the set of #TheLastJedi. pic.twitter.com/WGiDN6urBP — ? Karen Catizone ? (@Mugsysam) June 10, 2018

How I nearly met my Grandmother pic.twitter.com/mdTzA0Kvkc — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) June 10, 2018

This reminds me of my favorite tweet that Carrie Fisher ever tweeted.❤ I miss her! #NataliePortman #StarWars pic.twitter.com/vGlw7NUDz4 — Jacob Dominguez (@SonofSunday) June 9, 2018

You can thank Anakin for that!!! pic.twitter.com/nCCORENu6Z — DeVon2112 (@DeVon_FNMfan2K8) June 9, 2018

And as for Hamill’s comment that he hasn’t met infant Luke? One fan was quick to point out that he has, at least, met his adult self.