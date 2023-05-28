Star Wars: Mark Hamill Has Perfect Response When Asked About a So-Called Mistake in Return of the Jedi

While many of us like to pretend the Star Wars films are flawless, they feature mistakes just like any other big feature. However, there is one mishap in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi that could be explained away. In fact, Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill recently took to Twitter to give the perfect response to a fan who asked about a moment when Luke kicks someone in the face, but misses completely only for the man to still fall.

"Does this bother you in ROTJ?" @StarWars0nly asked Twitter. "How could anyone possibly be bothered by my widely celebrated, perfectly executed Force-Kick?!" Hamill replied. You can check out the post below:

How could anyone possibly be bothered by my widely celebrated, perfectly executed Force-Kick?! https://t.co/8FdEHe6IUO — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 27, 2023

Mark Hamill on Recasting Luke Skywalker:

Luke Skywalker has shown up a couple of times now in the Star Wars Disney+ series. He was featured in both Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In The Book of Boba Fett episode "Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger," Hamill and actor Graham Hamilton both portray the digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker, and Hamill was actually on set. However, many people are not fans of the de-aging process and would prefer the role be recast. In a recent interview with Esquire, Hamill reveals that he believes young Luke Skywalker stories aren't needed but supports the idea of a recasting.

"People say, 'Oh, now you're going to be able to do a whole series of Luke post-Return of the Jedi.' I said, 'I don't think so,'" Hamill revealed. "First of all, they don't need to tell those stories, but if they do, they could get an age-appropriate actor."

What Is The Machine?

Currently, you can catch Mark Hamill on the big screen in The Machine. The action/comedy stars comedian Bert Kreischer as himself in an adventure that's based on his true, viral stand-up story. In the story, Kreischer talks about taking a class trip to Russia while in college, and it led to him befriending mobsters and robbing a train. The film is a fictionalized version of the story that follows Kreischer 23 years later as the Russian mob comes looking for him and one of the items he stole. He is forced to return to Russia, this time with his father, who is played by Hamill. ComicBook.com attended The Machine premiere earlier this week and spoke to Kreischer as well as director Peter Atencio about working with Hamill.

"Oh, yeah," Kreischer said when asked if he's a Star Wars fan. "I mean, I'm that age. 47 years ago today, Star Wars came out. I'm telling you, that is my guy. That is my guy. And Luke was my hero. You're not five years old going, 'I want to be Han Solo.' When you're 35 you're like, 'Han Solo's pretty badass.'"

"It was surreal," Atencio said of directing Hamill. "Every day I had to snap myself out of childhood me who was just wanted to worship the ground that he walked on. So it was a dream come true. And he's so humble and so nice. He's everything you can really want Luke Skywalker to be ... Yeah, he's amazing."

The Machine is now playing in theaters, and Return of the Jedi is streaming on Disney+.