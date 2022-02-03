The Book of Boba Fett Has Star Wars Feeling Conflicted Over Those De-Aged Luke Skywalker Effects

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett offered viewers another detour in the story, this time by spending some time with Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian. Given that the last time we saw Grogu was when he was going off with Luke Skywalker to receive proper Jedi training, an appearance by Luke was part of the episode as well. And like the appearance in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett featured a de-aged Luke and while fans were excited to see the legendary character return, their thoughts on those effects to make Luke young again are a bit mixed.

Luke’s appearance in The Book of Boba Fett is a bit more extensive than The Mandalorian cameo was, which means viewers got to see just how extensive the special effects used to make Luke (Mark Hamill) as the character did at the end of the first Star Wars trilogy in the 1980s and there were a lot of fans who were very impressed by the de-aging. But there were also fans who simply weren’t impressed, believing that something just felt off or, in the case of some fans, that the series should have spent the money used for VFX in this case to simply hire another actor and “recast” the role — something that led to more than a few suggestions of MCU star Sebastian Stan who bears a strong resemblance to Hamill. Stan, for his part, has said “never say never” to the idea.

“Look, it’s really kind. Never say never,” Stan told Esquire of the support he gets from fans. “Mark Hamill is my father, you know, and he knows that, and I call him every Christmas to tell him, ‘Just want you to know I’m around.’ It’s really terrifying.”

For The Book of Boba Fett, at least, special effects was the direction the Star Wars franchise chose to go, and fans have had a lot to say about it online. You can read on to see how fans feel about that appearance of young Luke Skywalker in this week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

