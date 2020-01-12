Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals His Favorite Costume From Sequel Trilogy

Mark Hamill is known for answering fan questions and cracking jokes on Twitter, and he’s been treating fans to a lot of fun Star Wars content ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last month. Yesterday, Hamill revealed what’s underneath a Jawa’s hood and the answer was unsurprisingly hilarious. Today, a fan asked him which of his sequel trilogy costumes he liked the best, and his response came with a great explanation. According to Hamill, one of the outfits he wore during Star Wars: The Last Jedi made him feel like he was a part of a Robin Hood film.

The “normal” Ahch-To outfit. It felt like I was in a Robin Hood movie. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 11, 2020

“I have a question Mr.Hamill. Which costume was your favourite from the sequel trilogy? The Jedi robes, the normal outfit, Crait outfit or the Force ghost?,” @kai_SW501st asked.

“The ‘normal’ Ahch-To outfit. It felt like I was in a Robin Hood movie,” Hamill replied.

“Thank you so much for answering my question!!!! You, sir, absolutely made my day! May the force be with you, always…,” @kai_SW501st wrote back.

Many people replied to Hamill:

“You’d make a great Friar Tuck,” @DPCummerbund suggested.

“I love the costume design of the sequel trilogy,” @Unstoppablerant added.

“You heard it here first, Robin Hood ReReReboot starring Mark,” @EOD_K9 joked.

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in Star Wars.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 53%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.