Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Adorable Video of Original Trio Giving George Lucas a Hard Time on Set

Mark Hamill is still out there making Twitter a nicer place. The iconic actor known best for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars is always sharing fun facts and posting love for his co-stars. This week, a fan shared an old video of Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford having some fun with director George Lucas on the set of the original Star Wars film. Hamill reposted the video with a caption that will certainly make any fan of the franchise’s day.

“We need more Star Wars BTS like this!! Absolute gold! @MarkHamill,” @bigbadzane tweeted. “The most fun was when Carrie, Harrison & I all got to work together. Here we are behaving like total brats, ganging up on George & teasing him mercilessly as if the ‘mike was in picture’ was HIS fault! 🤣 Our goofinessalways seemed to cheer him up. 👍 #StarWarsBTS_Tomfoolery,” Hamill shared. You can watch the throwback video in the post below:

Last month, Hamill announced a major change to his Twitter account. The handle he’s been using for nearly a decade, @HamillHimself, has officially been retired. The actor finally acquired @MarkHamill, which he’s wanted for a while. Of course, Hamill is extremely active on social media and rarely misses an opportunity to celebrate his Star Wars co-stars. Earlier this month, he also paid tribute to Alec Guinness, who originated the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy.

As for Star Wars, there’s plenty to look forward to from Lucasfilm. The next project on their line-up is Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is premiering on Disney+ next month. The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Joining Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi will be Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also return for the series to reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars. Newcomer Grant Feely will also appear in the show as young Luke Skywalker.

Recently, Hamill weighed in on the casting of his younger self. “Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best!” Hamill shared on Twitter while adding the hashtag #TheForceIsWithFeely.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 27th.