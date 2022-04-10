Star Wars: Mark Hamill Celebrates Daisy Ridley’s 30th Birthday Shortly After Her Return to Social Media

Happy Birthday, Daisy Ridley! The actor known best for playing Rey in the Star Wars sequels turned 30 on April 10th. This week, Ridley surprised fans by returning to Instagram after leaving the platform in 2016. The star returned just in time to receive some love from her fellow Star Wars actors. Today, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) took to Instagram to honor Ridley on her special day.

“SHOUT OUT to #DaisyJazzIsobelRidley for no particular reason, other than being a wonderful actor, a lovely person & for giving me one of the sweetest piggyback rides I’ve ever had. 🙏👍❤️ #InA_ParkingLotFarFarAway,” Hamill wrote. Ridley has yet to comment on the post, but we will be keeping an eye out for more interactions between the Skywalkers. You can check out Hamill’s post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ridley isn’t the only one making changes on social media. Last month, Hamill announced a major change to his Twitter account. The handle he’s been using for nearly a decade, @HamillHimself, has officially been retired. The actor finally acquired @MarkHamill, which he’s wanted for a while. Of course, Hamill is extremely active on social media, and rarely misses an opportunity to celebrate his Star Wars co-stars. Earlier this month, he also paid tribute to Alec Guinness, who originated the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy.

As for Ridley, the actor has said “never say never” when asked about a possible return to Star Wars, and she shared similar sentiments last month on the BAFTA’s red carpet. When asked if she misses being Rey and if she’ll make a return to Star Wars, Ridley thought carefully before replying with a sly smile, “I’ll always be Rey.” Then she added with a laugh, “Soundbite!”

As for Star Wars, there’s plenty to look forward to from Lucasfilm. The next project on their line-up is Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is premiering on Disney+ next month. The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Joining Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi will be Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also return for the series to reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 27th.