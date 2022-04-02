Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Remembers Alec Guinness On His Birthday

Mark Hamill is remembering Star Wars actor Alec Guinness on his birthday. The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor was born on April 2 1914 and helped the Jedi become one of the most beloved characters in popular culture. Hamill likes to shine a light on the people he’s worked alongside during his career. Guinness is an interesting case because he was an older presence on the Star Wars set. It seems like both the Luke Skywalker actor and his co-stars leaned a lot at the feet of this tenured performer. Fans, of course, appreciate these nods too. Because as many younger viewers associate Obi-Wan with Ewan McGregor, there has to be some level of respect for the originator. With a full-blown Disney+ series on the near horizon, it is nice for Hamill to take a look back at one of the men who helped Star Wars reach the heights it now enjoys.

“Born April 2nd 1914 #AlecGuinness is one of the finest & most versatile actors of all time,” Hamill wrote on Twitter. “He also happened to be kind, warm, witty, as well as generous & unassuming. He was everything I wanted him to be… & much, much more. #ForeverGratefulForOurFriendship”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Born April 2nd 1914 #AlecGuinness is one of the finest & most versatile actors of all time. He also happened to be kind, warm, witty, as well as generous & unassuming. He was everything I wanted him to be… & much, much more. #ForeverGratefulForOurFriendship pic.twitter.com/7fUsm31k7A — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 2, 2022

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, McGregor spoke about trying to emulate the beloved actor. It’s a tall task, but one that he felt was necessary to honor this character. The Obi-Wan star actually thinks that all the time that’s passed between the Prequel Trilogy and now will only enhance that affect.

“What’s exciting for me to play him now is that I’m that much closer… The most exciting thing before was trying to play a younger Alec Guinness,” McGregor explained. “To study Alec Guinness’ work and his performance in Star Wars and then try and feel like I was the younger version of him. That and the sword fights were pretty good fun to learn, as well. This time, I’m just going to be that much closer to him in age and it will be interesting to do that. The story takes place, you know when the story takes place. So, it’s quite interesting.”

If you’re hankering for more Obi-Wan, the big day is almost here. Check out how Lucasfilm describes the series right here: “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

“The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.”

Did you love his performances in Star Wars? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!