Star Wars: Mark Hamill Weighs in on Luke Skywalker Casting for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Based on the premise and timeline of the upcoming series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, many fans knew that Luke Skywalker would only be a child during the adventure, leaving us to wonder if he would appear in any capacity, only for the first trailer to show a scene in which Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan is checking in on Luke at the Lars homestead. Luke will be played in the series by Grant Feely, with original star Mark Hamill reacting to the casting news by wishing the young actor all the best. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 25th.

“Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best!” Hamill shared on Twitter, while adding the hashtag #TheForceIsWithFeely.

https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/1503818405173817345

Despite these initial glances we’ve been given at Luke Skywalker, it’s unknown how much of a role he’ll play in the upcoming adventure. Given what we saw in Star Wars: A New Hope, Luke was completely oblivious to Obi-Wan’s existence, while the prequel films would go on to reveal that, despite Luke’s lack of awareness, Owen and Beru Lars had been seemingly covering up the boy’s true heritage since birth.

Feely wouldn’t be the first actor to take the reins of the character, as Season 2 of The Mandalorian saw Max Lloyd-Jones serve as the body double for Luke, with his performance being blended with Hamill’s. In Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Graham Hamilton stepped in to take over for Lloyd-Jones.

The story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Joining star Ewan McGregor are Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also return for the series to reprise their roles from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

