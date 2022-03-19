Star Wars: Mark Hamill Makes Major Change To Twitter Account

Mark Hamill is the legendary actor known best for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, and these days he’s been a true delight on social media. The actor is always taking to Twitter to share hilarious jokes and post interesting behind-the-scenes information about the iconic franchise. Today, Hamill took to the social media site to announce a major change to his account. The handle he’s been using for nearly a decade, @HamillHimself, has officially been retired. The actor finally acquired @MarkHamill, which he’s wanted for a while.

“After almost 10 years as @HamillHimself- @Twitter has finally allowed my account to use my own name. Welcome to @MarkHamill & I hope there’s no confusion or nostalgia for the loss of alliteration or any questions about why I don’t also use my middle name: Richard. 💖, Mar🐫,” Hamill wrote. You can check out the post below:

💖, Mar🐫 pic.twitter.com/TYuj4TKyMG — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 19, 2022

Recently, Hamill took to Twitter to comment on the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Disney+ series that is set to star Ewan McGregor. The character Luke Skywalker will be appearing in the show as a child, and he is being played by Grant Feely. “Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best,” Hamill tweeted with the hashtag #TheForceIsWithFeely.

Feely is not the only recent actor to take on the role of Luke. During Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Max Lloyd-Jones served as the body double for Luke, with his performance being blended with Hamill’s. In The Book of Boba Fett, Graham Hamilton stepped in to take over for Lloyd-Jones.

The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Joining McGregor will be Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also return for the series to reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 25th.