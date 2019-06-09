Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Photo of Nightmarish Jar Jar Binks Candy

Mark Hamill, the actor known for playing Luke Skywalker, loves sharing fun Star Wars content on social media. Occasionally, he’ll share throwback photos of himself and various Star Wars products. The actor has a great sense of humor, so the majority of his posts are of a silly nature. The latest shows an old Jar Jar Binks themed lollipop from the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace back in 1999, and it’s quite a sight.

Special Shout Out To The All-Time King Of Peculiar Playthings:

1- The French-Kissing Jar Jar Candy#MeesoTasty 😋 pic.twitter.com/2CE3LxlGl8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 8, 2019

“Special Shout Out To The All-Time King Of Peculiar Playthings: 1- The French-Kissing Jar Jar Candy #MeesoTasty 😋,” Hamill wrote.

This horrific-looking candy is perfect for anyone who has always dreamed of making out with the clumsy Gungan.

Many fans commented on the photo, clearly disturbed by this odd product.

“I was quite happy not knowing this existed,” @starwarsepfive joked.

“I AM HIGHLY DISTURBED BY THIS,” @VittiRayne added.

“I want to have been a fly on the wall of the management meeting that rubber stamped this idea. ‘Pez dispensers are good, but what they really need is more tongue,’” @MathewsSonya wrote.

One fan shared a photo of another disturbing tongue-related Jar Jar product.

Bit of objet d’art I own pic.twitter.com/7YqOZbkYjT — Allen Fletcher (@feedonatreefrog) June 8, 2019

While it’s unlikely we’ll ever see Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars films again, Hamill will be reprising his role in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker despite the fact that Luke dies in the previous film. Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been announced, but many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.