Star Wars: The High Republic Reveals The Official New Star Wars Timeline

Star Wars: The High Republic has revealed the official new Star Wars Universe timeline. The new timeline is included as part of the new line of Star Wars: The High Republic books, which have been made available for preview to press. It's not a surprising change to the franchise: The High Republic is the first Star Wars project to take place outside of the Skywalker Saga - 200 years before the events of the Star Wars Prequels. Now that the franchise has expanded into a whole new era, it inevitably re-frames how the various parts of the Star Wars franchise are defined.

Here is the official new Star Wars timeline, updated to include The High Republic era:

The High Republic - The new official starting point of the Star Wars canon, set 200 years before the Prequel Trilogy. It will be explored in the new "High Republic" line of Star Wars books and comics coming in 2021. A tie-in series on Disney+ (The Acolyte) has also been announced.

- The new official starting point of the Star Wars canon, set 200 years before the Prequel Trilogy. It will be explored in the new "High Republic" line of Star Wars books and comics coming in 2021. A tie-in series on Disney+ (The Acolyte) has also been announced. Fall of The Jedi - Covering the Jedi Order's fall and Sith return, in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, The Clone Wars, and Revenge of the Sith.

- Covering the Jedi Order's fall and Sith return, in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, The Clone Wars, and Revenge of the Sith. Reign of The Empire - Exploring the initial rise of The Empire and the chaos of its shadow covering galaxy. Covering events depicted in the upcoming Bad Batch animated series, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

- Exploring the initial rise of The Empire and the chaos of its shadow covering galaxy. Covering events depicted in the upcoming Bad Batch animated series, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Age of Rebellion - The slow but sure rise of The Rebellion in the decades after the Empire's rise. Covering events in Star Wars Rebels, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.

- The slow but sure rise of The Rebellion in the decades after the Empire's rise. Covering events in Star Wars Rebels, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. The New Republic - The chaos after Palpatine's seeming demise, as the Empire struggled to survive, and a New Republic started to take form. The Mandalorian is set in this time period.

- The chaos after Palpatine's seeming demise, as the Empire struggled to survive, and a New Republic started to take form. The Mandalorian is set in this time period. Rise of the First Order - The Imperial remnants re-organize into The First Order, and attempt to reclaim the galaxy, as part of Palpatine's resurrection. Covers events in Star Wars: Resistance, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

As stated, this is a natural re-framing of the Star Wars franchise according to the expanded view offered by The High Republic line, as well as the deeper-dives into various eras of the canon, that have occurred over the years. The era that used to be the "Original Trilogy era" is a perfect example: thanks to projects like Solo, Rebels, and Rogue One that 30-year span between the PT and OT has even more distinct divisions.

This timeline is good for now, but as The High Republic era is fleshed-out and explored, there will no doubt be even more subdivisions to add to the timeline.

Star Wars: The High Republic releases on January 5th, with three novels Light of the Jedi, A Test of Courage, and Into the Dark. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

