Star Wars: Newly-Found After-Death Note From Carrie Fisher Shared By Her Brother

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere, and the film will serve as the last motion picture to feature the late, great Carrie Fisher. The actor/writer best known for playing Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise passed away in December of 2016, but director J.J. Abrams decided to re-purpose unused footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens in order to fit Fisher into the film. The actor’s brother, Todd Fisher, has been outspoken about his sister’s passing and involvement in Star Wars, recently revealing that he was nervous to watch The Rise of Skywalker because he was told it was “emotional.” In a recent article from Page Six, it’s revealed that Todd recently found an after-death note written by his sister. Here’s what it said:

“I am dead. How are you? I’ll see you soon … I would call and tell you what this is like, but there is no reception up here. Cut. New scene, new setup, new heavenly location. I have finally got the part that I have been rehearsing for all my life. God gave me the part. This is the end of the road I have been touring on all my life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the interview, Todd says he was going through his mothers’ belongings when he found the note. Their mom, Debbie Reynolds, sadly passed away the day after Carrie. Todd says he knows the letter was written by his sister because he “knows Carrie’s writing inside and out” as it is “unmistakable.”

“Either it was something Carrie wrote long ago because she was doing a story on death, or it just materialized from beyond. She was writing as if she was dead and what it was like,” he explained. “It just blew my mind. I thought, ‘Wow, why am I finding this right now?’”

In addition to Fisher, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.