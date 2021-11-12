Star Wars Obi Wan EP Deborah Chow & Ewan McGregor Tease Upcoming Disney+ Series

One of the most eagerly-anticipated Star Wars projects might just be the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series, which will take place following the events Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, will debut on the streaming service sometime in 2022 and now, series executive producer Deborah Chow and star Ewan McGregor tease the series. As part of a sizzle reel for Disney+ Day, while no new clips for the series are shown, McGregor and Chow open up a bit about the series, particularly teasing the series’ setup and the dangers Obi-Wan faces.



“There’s a hunger for this character to come back,” McGregor said of his character, the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi. “The fans have been waiting long enough, you know?”



Chow explained that where the series finds things is “a dark time” in the story, with it not being safe for Jedi.



“This is quite a dark time we’re coming into with him, just being a Jedi,” Chow said. “It’s not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there.”



McGregor teased that Obi-Wan “at least he has this one task left, which is to keep Luke” safe.



“That’s a starting place for our story, the interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there,” Chow added.



The Obi-Wan Kenobi series was confirmed by Lucasfilm and Disney last year, much to fan delight. The series is perhaps one of the most eagerly anticipated Star Wars projects in the pipeline for Lucasfilm and, in addition to McGregor reprising the titular role of Obi-Wan, the series will see Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. The series will also feature Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine, Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Simone Kessell, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, and Indira Varma.



Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. After the rise of the Empire, Obi-Wan went into hiding on Tatooine, keeping watch over Anakin’s son, Luke Skywalker, from afar. After the death of Padme, and Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side, newborn twins Luke and Leia were split up. Luke was sent to live with his aunt and uncle, under the watchful eye of Obi-Wan, while Leia was adopted by Senator Bail Organa.



“We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with [director-executive producer] Deborah Chow, and I think it will not disappoint,” McGregor said earlier this year. “The new technology that we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did.”



Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022. The next Star Wars series for Disney+, The Book of Boba Fett, arrives December 29th.