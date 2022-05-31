Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Breaks Disney+ Viewership Record

✖





Obi-Wan Kenobi has broken Disney+ viewership records with its premiere episode. A press release from the company touts the Star Wars series as the new leader in the clubhouse. The franchise has been riding high with Star Wars Celebration going down last week in Anaheim. Announcement for more Lucasfilm content have erupted in California. Fans received word of The Mandalorian Season 3, Andor, Willow, Skeleton Key, The Bad Batch, and more. So, if you love Jedis, Bounty Hunters and all that they bring, it's a good time to be alive. Obi-Wan really managed to bring people in by playing on the affection for the older hero. Ewan McGregor returning to Star Wars was one of those headlines that you had to see to believe, but there it was.

The star has been vocal about his new show and the love from the fans. In the years since the prequels, the fandom has warmed up to those films. Comicbook.com asked him about it during the celebration. Anaheim's crowds have been exceedingly warm to him as the press tour rages on.

"Thank you so much. You guys are too much. I just wanted to say … I just wanted to come out and say thank you to you, because I've never done convention before, I've never been to a Celebration before. I didn't really know what it was like," McGregor began. "And what's been really amazing is to be able to, when I'm signing autographs or taking photographs, just to be able to meet you even if it's just for a second. I just wanted you to know that it's meant something very special to me. And I've loved every minute of it and so I wanted to say thank you and I'll be back next year."

"It was amazing to see, and you could feel it out there today, that he is so beloved, Hayden. And rightly so, he's really a special guy, he's a beautiful man," McGregor revealed during a panel. "He's loved by the Star Wars fans. And our crew, for this series, there's so many real Star Wars fans in the crew. It's pretty cool. They totally got used to me being around then Hayden arrived for his first day and it was unbelievable. There were hundreds of people behind the cameras. I was looking around going, 'I've never seen so many people on set. What's going on?' And then we start the rehearsal and Hayden walks out as Vader and you're like, 'Of course. Everyone's here to see Vader.' It was really nice, it's nice, I hope, for him, that he could feel that love from everybody. And certainly today, it was unbelievable. I've never done a Celebration or anything like it. That was quite unbelievable."

