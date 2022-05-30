Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Teases More Star Wars Cameos

✖

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes "Part I" and "Part II." Obi-Wan will say "hello there" to more familiar faces​ in the episodes ahead, teases series director Deborah Chow. In the Star Wars series streaming now on Disney+, exiled Jedi Master Obi-Wan "Ben" Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is on a mission to protect the separated Skywalker twins​: a 10-year-old Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) and Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). Reprising their roles from the Star Wars prequel trilogy are their respective parents — Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) and Luke's uncle, Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) — and for good measure, "Part I" teased future Force guidance​ from late Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson).

That's not all. Along with appearances by droids R2-D2 and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Obi-Wan's trip to the seedy planet Daiyu brings him face-to-face with a veteran clone trooper​ (Temuera Morrison) for the first time since Revenge of the Sith a decade earlier.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes TV​​, Chow confirmed fans can anticipate even more Star Wars galaxy cameos and Easter eggs in the final four episodes ("Part III" premieres Wednesday, June 1).

"I don't think it would be Star Wars if we didn't have some Easter eggs, and we didn't have some cameos. So there definitely are some to come," the Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi director teased. "I think for us, what we do have in the show, it needed to come out of character for us. We didn't want to just put things in for the sake of it."

Still, Chow continued, "Obi-Wan Kenobi is a character that has definitely interacted with a lot of people and has done a lot in his life."

Sitting in the middle of the timeline between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Chow has hinted character cameos would connect closer to the Star Wars prequels than the time of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, set five years post-Return of the Jedi.

"Given the nature of our characters, the strongest connective tissue is to the prequels for us," Chow told Entertainment Weekly. "Because in large part, that's where our characters are coming from and that's where their stories started. So really the prequels are sort of the most connected to our series." (Jar Jar Binks confirmed?​)

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Kumail Nanjiani, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, new episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.