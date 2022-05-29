Star Wars: Obi-Wan's Ewan McGregor Thanks Fans After Attending His First Celebration

✖

Saturday marked the third day of Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, but it also marked the first Celebration that Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor has attended. For McGregor, this first Celebration experience seems to have been a memorable one with the actor taking the stage at the end of day three to thank fans for coming out, telling them that meeting fans even briefly has been very special to him and that he's loved every second of it.

"Thank you so much. You guys are too much. I just wanted to say … I just wanted to come out and say thank you to you, because I've never done convention before, I've never been to a Celebration before. I didn't really know what it was like," McGregor said. "And what's been really amazing is to be able to, when I'm signing autographs or taking photographs, just to be able to meet you even if it's just for a second. I just wanted you to know that it's meant something very special to me. And I've loved every minute of it and so I wanted to say thank you and I'll be back next year."

McGregor also made a few housekeeping announcements, namely, to encourage those who had signed up for autographs with him not to miss their opportunity as he was getting ready to leave, but he also took a moment to thank fans for watching the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi with him at the event.

"It was amazing watching the first two episodes the other night," he said. "I hope you love episode three and then four and five and six… and seven and eight and nine and ten!"

That final bit got fans very excited as Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to be just a six-episode series. Disney has since confirmed to ComicBook.com that only six episodes have been filmed and McGregor's comment was "just wishful thinking". While that's definitely a bit of a bummer for fans who are pumped about the show, it certainly speaks to McGregor's excitement not just for Celebration and the fans, but for the series as well.

And McGregor didn't just share his excitement with fans at Celebration. He also spoke with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the event about what it was like to see Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader again after 17 years and McGregor gushed about the experience as well as the series.

"It was amazing to see, and you could feel it out there today, that he is so beloved, Hayden. And rightly so, he's really a special guy, he's a beautiful man," McGregor shared. "He's loved by the Star Wars fans. And our crew, for this series, there's so many real Star Wars fans in the crew. It's pretty cool. They totally got used to me being around then Hayden arrived for his first day and it was unbelievable. There were hundreds of people behind the cameras. I was looking around going, 'I've never seen so many people on set. What's going on?' And then we start the rehearsal and Hayden walks out as Vader and you're like, 'Of course. Everyone's here to see Vader.' It was really nice, it's nice, I hope, for him, that he could feel that love from everybody. And certainly today, it was unbelievable. I've never done a Celebration or anything like it. That was quite unbelievable."

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.