Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi New Trailer Released for Star Wars Day

It's Star Wars Day, and Disney+ has released a new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi. At long last, Obi-Wan Kenobi has returned to the Star Wars universe. After Alec Guiness originated the role of the beloved Jedi in Star Wars: A New Hope, Ewan McGregor stole the hearts of fans as a younger version of the character throughout the prequel trilogy. Now, more than 16 years after last appearing as Obi-Wan in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, McGregor is reprising the role in a brand new TV series for Disney+.

Lucasfilm and Disney confirmed the Obi-Wan Kenobi series back in 2020, with The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow at the helm and McGregor wielding a lightsaber once again. With Hayden Christensen also returning as Anakin/Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi has become perhaps the most anticipated Star Wars project in the pipeline. This week, Lucasfilm releases a brand new trailer for the series. Take a look!

McGregor and Christensen are joined in Obi-Wan Kenobi by Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine, Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Simone Kessell, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, and Indira Varma. With the exception of Obi-Wan and Vader, all of the roles are new and being kept under wraps.

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. After the rise of the Empire, Obi-Wan went into hiding on Tatooine, keeping watch over Anakin's son, Luke Skywalker, from afar. After the death of Padme, and Anakin's turn to the Dark Side, newborn twins Luke and Leia were split up. Luke was sent to live with his aunt and uncle, under the watchful eye of Obi-Wan, while Leia was adopted by Senator Bail Organa.

"We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with [director-executive producer] Deborah Chow, and I think it will not disappoint," McGregor said earlier this year. "The new technology that we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did."

