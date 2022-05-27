Star Wars Fans Are Loving Obi-Wan Kenobi's Return on Disney+
Perhaps the most anticipated series in the Star Wars franchise has finally arrived, as Lucasfilm and Disney opted to release the first couple episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ a few hours early. Before that unexpected drop, those attending this year's Star Wars Celebration got to be among the first to screen the two-episode premiere, and their reactions have finally started to make their way online.
With all of the hype surrounding Obi-Wan Kenobi, it wouldn't be unthinkable for the series to let some fans down. The bar is set awfully high, largely due to the return of Ewan McGregor and the trust in director Deborah Chow. That said, it seems like Obi-Wan Kenobi looked at that high bar and proceeded to sail right over it.
The first reactions from the Obi-Wan Kenobi screening at Celebration are overwhelmingly positive. Many are praising the unique feel of the show, saying that it isn't quite like the other Star Wars Disney+ offerings. Others are raving about big surprises and exciting directions that they weren't expecting to see the show take. Most importantly, however, many people are talking about how well Obi-Wan Kenobi blends nostalgia and important storytelling.
You can check out some of the first reactions below!
Really Surprising
prevnext
#ObiWanKenobi’s first episode is really surprising! I really enjoyed it in ways that I wasn’t expecting.
Some big character moments and surprising plot lines drive it to set up a really intriguing start. It feels like there’s still so much more to come. pic.twitter.com/7ZmGTRaJ6f— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 27, 2022
Impressed
prevnext
Obi-Wan Kenobi... is good. It's the rare example of modern SW leaning on continuity connections that make sense instead of emotional manipulation, and it's anchored in a truly incredible performance by Ewan McGregor as a broken, haunted man relearning who he is. I'm impressed! pic.twitter.com/ohIId777L3— James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) May 27, 2022
Nail-Biting Thriller
prevnext
#ObiWan review! First two episodes screened at #StarWarsCelebration — a nail biting thriller that feels larger than any previous Star Wars series. An auteur vision of the galaxy with a heart wrenching performance from Ewan McGregor. It feels like the first real Star Wars *drama*.— Decider (@decider) May 27, 2022
So Good
prevnext
Holy shit so good https://t.co/lFb2InIdTY— Daniel Kennedy @ SWCA (@DanielKennedyDK) May 27, 2022
10/10
prevnext
#ObiWan is 10/10. Absolutely fantastic bridge between the prequels and original trilogy. People are crying in the audience. Full review soon.— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) May 27, 2022
Absolutely Incredible
prevnext
i just got to watch the first 2 episodes of #ObiWan and it’s incredible. absolutely incredible.— bella-wan kenobi @ SWCA (@itsbellaxrose) May 27, 2022
Shook
prevnext
Obi-Wan Kenobi is visually stunning with MASSIVE action sequences! Incredible to see Ewan back! Reva is badass. Kumail is hilarious (of course) but it's little Leia who STEALS THE SHOW! That ep 2 cliffhanger will leave fans with CHILLS. I'm SHOOK. #ObiWan #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/wOThiyWfdM— Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 27, 2022
Speechless
prevnext
The first two episodes of #ObiWan are incredible. I am speechless.— Maggie Lovitt 📍SWC (@maggieofthetown) May 27, 2022
Brilliant
prevnext
The first two episodes of #ObiWan are brilliant — surprisingly funny, an instantly iconic duo, and the second episode’s ending is pure hype. Very much feels like a movie split into six episodes, telling one big story. Ewan’s excellent. Star Wars fans are in for a treat— jack shepherd (@JackJShepherd) May 27, 2022
Triumph
prev
#ObiWan is a triumph…. Exceeding all expectations within its first two episodes… so many surprises, so much greatness, & downright perfection? Ewan never left the role & brings back Kenobi in such a grand way… Ingram is GREAT as Reva… Dark & Dense.. all praise Deborah Chow pic.twitter.com/QFTb8ttS1K— Zach Pope @ Star Wars Celebration 2022 (@popetheking) May 27, 2022