Star Wars Fans Are Loving Obi-Wan Kenobi's Return on Disney+

Perhaps the most anticipated series in the Star Wars franchise has finally arrived, as Lucasfilm and Disney opted to release the first couple episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ a few hours early. Before that unexpected drop, those attending this year's Star Wars Celebration got to be among the first to screen the two-episode premiere, and their reactions have finally started to make their way online.

With all of the hype surrounding Obi-Wan Kenobi, it wouldn't be unthinkable for the series to let some fans down. The bar is set awfully high, largely due to the return of Ewan McGregor and the trust in director Deborah Chow. That said, it seems like Obi-Wan Kenobi looked at that high bar and proceeded to sail right over it.

The first reactions from the Obi-Wan Kenobi screening at Celebration are overwhelmingly positive. Many are praising the unique feel of the show, saying that it isn't quite like the other Star Wars Disney+ offerings. Others are raving about big surprises and exciting directions that they weren't expecting to see the show take. Most importantly, however, many people are talking about how well Obi-Wan Kenobi blends nostalgia and important storytelling.

You can check out some of the first reactions below!