Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Episodes Have Star Wars Fans Both Nostalgic and Frustrated

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming its first two episodes on Disney+, and fans certainly have a lot of feelings about it! Reactions to Obi-Wan Episodes 1 and 2 are all over social media right now – but there are certainly divisions in the Force in regards to how the latest Star Wars TV series is being received. As is increasingly the case with Star Wars TV, Obi-Wan Kenobi attempts to build a larger Star Wars TV Universe around itself, while also doing some ambitious retcons of established canon. 

Not surprisingly, not everyone is happy with all the goals Obi-Wan Kenobi is trying to reach: 

Just Lightsaber and Smile

Some Star Wars fans are going to love this show, no matter what.

LOVING It.

As you can see from the list, some Star Wars fans got everything they wanted – and so much more – from these first two eps of Obi-Wan.

Not Loving It

The dark side is strong with Obi-Wan Kenobi reactions..

That's Not Canon!

Obi-Wan is already sparking some major Star Wars continuity debate. Watch for those rabbit holes.

Clone Wars Feels

While sending Prequel Trilogy and/or Original Trilogy fans into tailspin, Obi-Wan stopped (briefly) to emotionally slap Clone Wars fans, as well.

Time Is A Crazy Thing

At the very least, Obi-Wan is making Star Wars fans feel the weight of every year that passed between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Needed A Disclaimer

The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, prompted Netflix to include a disclaimer at the start of Stranger Things Season 4, which started with a horrific sequence of young children being killed. Clearly, Disney missed that memo, because Obi-Wan's opening sequence of the Jedi Temple falling during Order 66, absolutely hit in a very different way...

A New Hope Hits So Different Now...

Little touches like these bring so much more meaning to even small moments of Star Wars: A New Hope, and its status as the final (living) chapter of Obi-Wan's time.

