Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Episodes Have Star Wars Fans Both Nostalgic and Frustrated
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming its first two episodes on Disney+, and fans certainly have a lot of feelings about it! Reactions to Obi-Wan Episodes 1 and 2 are all over social media right now – but there are certainly divisions in the Force in regards to how the latest Star Wars TV series is being received. As is increasingly the case with Star Wars TV, Obi-Wan Kenobi attempts to build a larger Star Wars TV Universe around itself, while also doing some ambitious retcons of established canon.
Not surprisingly, not everyone is happy with all the goals Obi-Wan Kenobi is trying to reach:
Just Lightsaber and Smile
i quite literally don’t wanna hear a single negative thing about ‘obi-wan kenobi’. just let me sit here with my lightsaber and a smile on my face— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) May 27, 2022
Some Star Wars fans are going to love this show, no matter what.
LOVING It.
#Kenobi spoilers
oh my god leia?? padme mentions? the clone veteran? obi wan's suffering? the inquiditors? obi wan and vader sensing each other? these first two episodes were insane
As you can see from the list, some Star Wars fans got everything they wanted – and so much more – from these first two eps of Obi-Wan.
Not Loving It
Me after watching the first two episodes of OBI WAN KENOBI #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/KlASVHEBxG— glen david (@GlenDeNigris) May 27, 2022
The dark side is strong with Obi-Wan Kenobi reactions..
That's Not Canon!
As visually beautiful as it was and amazong the acting, there are a LOT of continuity errors in #ObiWan 's premiere....— JOKEY (@JOK3YY) May 27, 2022
Obi-Wan is already sparking some major Star Wars continuity debate. Watch for those rabbit holes.
Clone Wars Feels
#ObiWan spoilers//
HE HAS 501ST ARMOR ON IM GONNA FUCKING SOB. HE RECOGNIZES OBI WAN. HE HAS TO. HIS FORMER GENERAL’S BEST FRIEND IS STANDING IN FRONT OF HIM. pic.twitter.com/nyXSe8YDBF
While sending Prequel Trilogy and/or Original Trilogy fans into tailspin, Obi-Wan stopped (briefly) to emotionally slap Clone Wars fans, as well.
Time Is A Crazy Thing
obi wan kenobi spoilers
drive you crazy the night changes pic.twitter.com/8xQ7NGUj8L
At the very least, Obi-Wan is making Star Wars fans feel the weight of every year that passed between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
Needed A Disclaimer
The opening scene to #ObiWan could not be timed any worse. Fuck— AJ (@Jackal0514) May 27, 2022
The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, prompted Netflix to include a disclaimer at the start of Stranger Things Season 4, which started with a horrific sequence of young children being killed. Clearly, Disney missed that memo, because Obi-Wan's opening sequence of the Jedi Temple falling during Order 66, absolutely hit in a very different way...
A New Hope Hits So Different Now...
And Luke does get that toy that Obi-Wan left him after all. pic.twitter.com/C2n2ju3zoi— Winnie The Poe (@Winniethepoe21) May 27, 2022
Little touches like these bring so much more meaning to even small moments of Star Wars: A New Hope, and its status as the final (living) chapter of Obi-Wan's time.