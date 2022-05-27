Obi-Wan Kenobi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖





Obi-Wan Kenobi finally has a Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest Star Wars Disney+ series sits at 86% on the aggregator. Clearly the old magic is working for a lot of people right now. Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan and the show announced Hayden Christensen's return as Darth Vader before it came out as well. Anticipation was so high at Star Wars Celebration this year that they decided to drop the first two episodes of Kenobi early. The decision made a lot of sense. This is a packed pop-culture weekend with Stranger Things 4 getting things on the road and Top Gun: Maverick cleared for takeoff. However, Star Wars is Star Wars, so there was no worry about fans flocking to Disney+ to meet up with their old friends in a galaxy far, far away. Check out what Rotten Tomatoes tweeted down below.

The Jedi Order is basically gone after Order 66. Obi-Wan Kenobi has managed to survive 10 years of constant pursuit and is licking his wounds. However, when contacted by an old friend, it's time to pick up the pieces. The only question is if that will even be possible with all the guilt he feels about Anakin Skywalker.

"Those surviving Jedi, those that do survive, are on the run and they're in hiding. And Vader and his Inquisitors are chasing them to the end of the galaxy," writer Joby Harold told Entertainement Weekly. "Within that hopeless fatalistic world, we find possibly the most famous of all our surviving Jedi in hiding struggling with that faith that defines the Jedi, and wanting to hold onto it and hoping to regain that faith within that sort of hopeless world."

Here's Disney+'s latest synopsis of Obi-Wan Kenobi as the series gets underway: "Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader."

Have you seen Obi-Wan yet? Let us know down in the comments!