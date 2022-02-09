Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumors Could Spoil Major Details for Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader

As it turns out, Hayden Christensen might not be in Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series as much as you think. A new report making the rounds online says the Star Wars alumnus was on set for just two weeks and filmed very certain scenes in regards to the film’s plot. As those scenes could be quite integral to the show, we’re going to go ahead and place a spoiler warning here. Proceed with caution if you don’t want spoiled ahead of the Obi-Wan series!

According to Making Star Wars, Christensen filmed scenes as Vader in his bacta tank and in scenes when Vader is not wearing his signature helmet. Furthermore, Christensen will also appear in flashback sequences which appear to be nightmares Ewan McGregor’s eponymous character has throughout the show as his apprentice slowly falls to the Dark Side.

The report also says two other actors outside than Christensen suited up as pop culture’s most famous villain. Dmitrious Bistrevsky apparently carried the bulk of the load, appearing in the Vader suit whenever he’s standing around, “looking menacing.” Tom O’Connell, on the other hand, is said to have played the character in fight sequences that will appear in the series.

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen previously said of his role to StarWars.com. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

The series was directed by The Mandalorian alumnus Deborah Chow, and features an ensemble cast that includes McGregor, Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, o’Shea Jackson Jr., Simon Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Rory Ross.

Christensen is also set to reprise the role in the studio’s new Ahsoka series, now about the enter production.

Stay tuned for details Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi before it is slated to debut later this year.